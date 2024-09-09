KIRKLAND, Washington—Noble House Hotels & Resorts welcomed Snake River Sporting Club to its portfolio. Noble House has been selected to manage the property, bringing the total number of North American hotels, resorts, and experiences within the portfolio to 29. The addition strengthens the brand’s footprint in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, joining Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa and Hotel Terra Jackson Hole.

Snake River Sporting Club combines nature with amenities and activities. The property includes a private club and three real estate ownership options: The Residences, The Lodges, and The Ranch Estates. Each ownership option is tailored to different needs from private residences, rental cabins/condominiums, and 35-acre equestrian family compounds. Covering nearly 1,000 acres, the property includes a golf course, an equestrian center, seven miles of fishing, a working ranch, and year-round amenities and experiences.

Noble House also announced a new full-service hotel opening on the property, The Sylvan Lodge. The Sylvan Lodge will have hotel rooms and condos with access to the outdoors, views from a rooftop patio, and a 10,000-square-foot wellness center and spa. The furnishings and design efforts are being led and curated by TruexCullins with selected furnishings from RH, artisan, European craftsmen, and local Jackson artists.

“Noble House is excited to continue to expand our portfolio in Wyoming with an additional luxury property,” said Noble House CEO James Colee. “We are working closely with the Snake River Sporting Club team to build on our already strong connection within the Jackson Hole community and to continue to bring our guests the unforgettable brand of health and wellness programming in the great outdoors we’re known to provide across Noble House Hotels & Resorts.”

”For the past 12 years, we have been enthusiastically building out the amenities and experiences of the Snake River Sporting Club for our members and guests,” said Snake River Sporting Club COO Joe Cranston. “The Sylvan Lodge represents a unique new addition to the development and after an extensive review of numerous strategic partners, we are excited to have Noble House join us in the full realization of the potential of the Club.”