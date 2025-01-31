FLORENCE, South Carolina—Raines added Fairfield Inn & Suites Whitsett Greensboro East in Whitsett, North Carolina, to its management portfolio. This is the third hotel that Raines is managing for Clarendon Properties.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Whitsett Greensboro East provides access to major North Carolina cities such as Greensboro, Burlington, and Durham. Nearby attractions like Elon University, regional sports tournaments, and Lake Mackintosh attract leisure travelers. The area also has an industrial base, driving business demand. Local employers include Honda, Lenovo, Pratt Industries, and the Alamance Regional Medical Center.

The 102-key Fairfield Inn & Suites Whitsett Greensboro East has amenities such as WiFi, coffee and tea, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a convenience store, and a dry-cleaning service. There is a group meeting space that can accommodate up to 30 people. The lobby bar has small-plate dining and craft cocktails.

“The addition of Fairfield Inn & Suites Whitsett Greensboro East to the Raines portfolio further solidifies our presence in the Southeast and positions us to capitalize on the region’s demand for both business and leisure travel,” said Grey Raines, managing partner, Raines. “We are also thrilled to continue to build our relationship with Clarendon Properties, adding yet another of their hotels to our management portfolio. They are exceptional partners in this industry, and I look forward to seeing what we are able to accomplish together with this property.”

Raines added more than 20 properties to its management portfolio in 2024, including 16 hotels in a partnership with Atlantic Hotels Group.