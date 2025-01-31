MIAMI BEACH, Florida—Hotel Continental reopened as Miami Beach’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton property. The newly remodeled five-story, 100-room hotel was purchased by Spot On Ventures for $44 million and managed by Highgate. The property includes a nostalgic style with midcentury-modern design and social spaces.

“Spot On Ventures acquires, develops, and operates hospitality assets with a view to long-term ownership. We seek to grow alongside the communities in which we invest,” said Xander Brown, head of acquisitions and capital markets, Spot On Ventures. “It is important to us that we are good stewards of our unique properties and contribute positively to the vibrant neighborhoods in which we operate. We want Hotel Continental to cater as much to locals as it does travelers.”

Hotel Continental is located in Miami Beach’s Mid-Beach neighborhood and part of the Collins Waterfront Architectural District. Guests are near the beach, Miami’s waterfront boardwalk, and a variety of restaurants, nightlife, shops, and art and cultural institutions. The Miami Beach Convention Center is less than two miles away.

Designed as a tribute to Miami Beach’s midcentury vibe, the hotel has 100 newly renovated single and double rooms. Curated art plays a role in the design, with two commissioned paintings by acclaimed artist Danny O’Connor displayed in the hotel’s common areas. Guestrooms include works by T.S. Harris, a contemporary artist known for her large-scale, high-contrast oil paintings of midcentury figures and landscapes. The property has a 1950s Miami Modern-inspired (MiMo) pool, a nod to the city’s past, under the original 1948 Continental sign. Communal spaces like Mixer Lounge and Divebar drive the property’s social experience. The Mixer Lounge is a venue for pop-ups, events, or intimate gatherings, while Divebar invites guests to craft drinks from a self-pour beverage wall. On-site Piola is a casual pizzeria.

“Spot On Ventures has extensive experience developing, investing, and operating historic properties and is thoughtful in its approach to the revitalization and restoration of original elements and the interaction between properties and local communities,” said Brown. “We blend a passion for service with a love of storytelling that manifests itself in the attention to detail throughout the guest journey and the authenticity of the property’s narrative”

One of Hotel Continental’s amenities is a 34-foot luxury Chris-Craft Launch, available to travelers as an add-on to their stay. Accommodating up to eight guests, the vessel has a custom teak deck, a sun pad, and a swim platform with a retractable swim ladder.