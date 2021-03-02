MINNEAPOLIS — Radisson Hotel Group announced that the company’s newest addition to its portfolio of brands, Radisson Individuals, has arrived in the Americas with the opening of Sebastian Hotel in St. Augustine, Florida. Radisson Individuals, which the company launched in October, offers independent hotels, along with local and regional hotel chains, the opportunity to benefit from Radisson Hotel Group’s international awareness and experience with the freedom to maintain their individual uniqueness and identity. Each hotel joining the Radisson Individuals brand is selected for its own characteristics and personalities. The brand offers guests an opportunity to discover new locations around the world while experiencing Radisson Hotel Group’s standards of service, combined with the local flavors and personality of each hotel. Radisson Individuals initially launched in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific in Q4 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Radisson Individuals to our Americas portfolio and to open the doors to the very first Individuals hotel in our region in the charming coastal city of St. Augustine,” said Jim Alderman, CEO, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “Radisson Individuals is the perfect addition to our exceptional umbrella of brands, and further sets us apart as one of the only hotel companies offering one brand per segment while providing best-in-class service and resources for our hotel owners and their teams. We are working diligently to quickly expand the footprint of this unique brand and look forward to sharing more exciting news about Radisson Individuals very soon.”

Sebastian Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, has 94 guestrooms and suites with views of the San Sebastian River. The property also includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, and a hotel lounge serving local craft beer and wine which can be enjoyed in the lounge, poolside, or around the fire seating area. Additionally, the hotel can host small meetings or special occasions with versatile meeting facilities, including a poolside area. Amenities include free WiFi, complimentary parking, a Tesla charging station, and dry-cleaning services.

“We are honored to join the Radisson Hotel Group family and play a key role in the launch of Radisson Individuals in the Americas as the first Individuals brand hotel opening,” said Marie Casper, president, Discover Lodging Management. “Radisson Individuals is an incredible fit for our one-of-a-kind hotel, allowing us to maintain our authentic and natural identity in our quaint city that is rich with history and culture. We look forward to providing exceptional hospitality and creating memorable moments for our guests as they visit our costal retreat.”

The hotel is located near many attractions in St. Augustine, providing access to beaches, museums, and activities for families, couples, and groups. The hotel’s complimentary shuttle can take guests to the historic downtown. Guests can also take a scenic cruise along St. Augustine’s historic waterways, swim with dolphins at Marineland Dolphin Adventure, or take the Old Town Trolley Tour to see everything the city has to offer. Outdoor enthusiasts can visit Anastasia State Park to go hiking, bird watching, or kayaking.

Radisson Individuals is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.





