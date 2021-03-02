AHLA Adds New Members and Partner Organizations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) recently welcomed several new members and partner organizations, continuing to grow the association’s reach at a critical time for the hotel industry.

New members include Graduate Hotels, Raines Hospitality, SH Hotels & Resorts, and Irvine Companies. Delos, a wellness real estate and technology company, joins AHLA as a Gold Partner; and Accenture, Carrier, and Rubbermaid Commercial Products join as Silver Partners.

“As the singular voice representing the lodging industry, AHLA is excited to welcome our new members and partner organizations. This is a critical time for our industry, as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on travel and hospitality,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “Our work is more important than ever, and we could not do it without our industry partners. Their support helps ensure AHLA is successful and can represent hotels with one unified voice, both in and outside Washington, D.C.”

Advertisement

The AHLA Premier Partner Program offers industry suppliers and service providers high-value opportunities to engage directly with AHLA members at an executive level and increase brand visibility. New 2021 Premier Partners include:

Delos, an AHLA Gold Partner, is a wellness real estate and technology company guided by the mission to be the world’s leading catalyst for improving the health and well-being of people around the world by improving the indoor environments where they live, work, sleep, and play. Delos is the founder of the WELL Building Standard, the premier standard for buildings, interior spaces, and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support, and advance human health and wellness. Delos has also developed the Stay Well program, a curated set of features to enhance the guest experience within hospitality, student housing, and senior living. Delos and its subsidiaries offer an array of evidence-based technology and solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces.

Accenture, an AHLA Silver Partner, is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, it offers strategy and consulting, interactive, technology, and operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of advanced technology and intelligent operations centers. Accenture’s travel industry group helps clients reimagine the future and outmaneuver uncertainty through innovation to deliver frictionless travel experiences.

Carrier, an AHLA Silver Partner, is a leading global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable, and more comfortable for generations to come. Carrier continues to lead because they have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything they do.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products, an AHLA Silver Partner, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP) has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of food services, sanitary maintenance, waste handling, material transport, away-from-home washroom, and safety products. RCP is part of Newell Brands’ global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE