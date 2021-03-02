NEW YORK, DALLAS — Two branded independent hospitality companies in North America, Loews Hotels & Co and Omni Hotels & Resorts, are forming a new partnership rooted in cross-selling, cross-marketing, and collaborating within the sales process.

The partnership primarily targets both companies’ leisure travelers, allowing increased distribution in markets where there is no crossover between the two. For example, Omni travelers looking to take a trip to South Beach or New York City now have access to Loews Miami Beach Hotel or Loews Regency New York Hotel. Similarly, Loews guests now have the opportunity to experience a ski or beach destination like The Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, or Omni Amelia Island Resort in Amelia Island, Florida. Reservations are bookable directly online or by calling reservations through both brands’ channels.

“Partnerships have been in our DNA at Loews Hotels & Co for more than seventy years, and when you have the opportunity to align with a company that shares your values and principles, not to mention be able to offer guests even more places to travel, you jump on that opportunity,” said Alex Tisch, president of Loews Hotels & Co. “This new collaboration with Omni Hotels & Resorts will be one of our most meaningful and relevant commercial partnerships, not only for our two companies but also for both of our loyal customer bases.”

“As we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, we must find new, strategic ways to market our hotels and resorts,” said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Partnering with a like-minded brand such as Loews Hotels & Co is a thoughtful and unique way to offer our guests, and theirs, wider distribution. We look forward to a successful partnership and paving the way towards the full recovery of the hospitality industry.”

In addition to focusing on the leisure traveler, the partnership between Loews and Omni will also look at future ways of collaborating, including within the meetings and groups sector.

Each brand will continue to maintain its own visual identity and marketing, along with loyalty, pricing, and availability.

