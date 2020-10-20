Radisson Hotel Group Launches Conversion Brand: Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group announced the launch of a new brand, Radisson Individuals. The new conversion brand offers independent hotels and local, regional chains the opportunity to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform while maintaining their unique identity.

Radisson Individuals hotels are selected for their own characteristics and personalities, offering guests an opportunity to discover new locations around the world.

“The launch of Radisson Individuals marks another milestone in our ambitious five-year transformation plan to be recognized as one of the top three hotel brands in the world and the brand of choice for owners, guests, and talent,” said Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hotel Group. “We created Radisson Individuals in response to the evolving demands of the modern market for both hotel owners and guests. Joining Radisson Individuals is an ideal first step for individual hotels with strong service scores who wish to remain independent or may be considering transitioning to one of our successful core brands, as well as a strong proposition for local, regional hotel brands seeking to explore additional distribution channels and/or co-branding options.”

Radisson Individuals is designed to help hotels enhance their visibility, nurture customer confidence, and access a wider audience through multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure. The brand offers contracting power and economies of scale as well as integrated IT and revenue platforms and comprehensive operational systems to deliver high GOP margins.

To join Radisson Individuals, hotels must undertake a compliance assessment focusing on four key parameters: SGS health and safety compliance, Online Index evaluated through their GRI, compliance with Fire & Life Safety, and ability to connect to the group’s main operating systems. Hotel members of Radisson Individuals will receive training on the Group’s “Yes I Can!” service philosophy and will have a GRI score of above 80 percent to ensure high guest service quality standards.

A number of hotels have already joined Radisson Individuals in the United Kingdom and Asia with additional properties in advanced discussions in Italy, Germany, Russia, and beyond.

“Radisson Individuals offer owners the necessary flexibility to shape their future and ensure their success by joining Radisson Hotel Group,” said Elie Younes, executive vice president and chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group. “It is a unique approach where each affiliated hotel measures success and standards based on the online scoring from guests. In simple terms, it is a brand for hotels with a proven record of happy guests.”

In addition, Radisson Hotel Group has signed 10 new hotels across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in Q3 2020—in the United Kingdom, Italy, Ukraine, Germany, Egypt, and Nigeria. The new signings build on the 15 hotel signings which were announced in Q2 2020 and are part of the group’s five-year development plan as it continues to expand its new brand architecture and further strengthen its presence across EMEA.

New signings include:

Henrietta House, a member of Radisson Individuals, Bath, UK (Opening 2020)

River House Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, Inverness, UK (Opening 2021)

Radisson Blu Hotel, Sheffield, UK (Opening 2023)

Radisson Residences, Baden Württemberg, Germany (Opening 2023)

Radisson Hotel, Florence, Italy (Opening 2021)

Radisson Collection Hotel, Venice, Italy (Opening 2021)

Radisson Hotel, Odessa, Ukraine (Opening 2021)

Radisson Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria (Opening 2022)

Radisson Blu Residences, Mekka in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Opening 2022)

Radisson Blu Resort, Port Ghalib, Egypt (Opening 2023)

