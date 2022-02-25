Radisson Hotels Americas Partners With Special Olympics International

MINNEAPOLIS—Radisson Hotels Americas announces a partnership with Special Olympics International. This partnership gives Radisson Hotels Americas the opportunity to support Special Olympics’ mission to create a more inclusive world for people with intellectual disabilities (ID). Joining forces with Special Olympics shows Radisson Hotels Americas’ commitment to investing in communities by assisting with programs to help people develop personal and professional life skills.

Through this partnership, Radisson Hotels Americas will help expand Special Olympics’ Unified Leadership Program. This program increases equity for people with ID through training and leadership opportunities and often opens doors to employment for Special Olympics athletes.

Radisson Hotels Americas corporate associates and managed and franchised hotel team members will also have opportunities to volunteer and mentor through the partnership. These experiences bring people with and without ID together to build friendships and understanding. Additionally, the company will participate in a variety of fundraising efforts, including the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. A team of Radisson Hotels Americas associates in Minneapolis are embracing the Minnesota winter by raising funds for Special Olympics Minnesota by participating.

“This partnership is near and dear to our hearts,” said Catherine Higgins Whiteside, vice president, marketing, Radisson Hotels Americas. “Special Olympics is an incredible organization that uses the camaraderie of sports to bring people together and create transformative change. As a hospitality company, we are focused on making people of all walks of life feel comfortable, safe, and a part of our family as soon as they walk through the doors of a Radisson Hotels Americas property. Together with Special Olympics, we want to do our part to create a world of love and acceptance filled with endless opportunities for people with ID.”

Special Olympics serves nearly six million athletes annually and operates in all 50 states and more than 201 countries and territories, hosting over 100,000 events and competitions each year. These events show the strength of the athletes, which leads to replacing stigmas with respect and ultimately creating a building block towards systemic change.

“We are very excited to announce our new partner, Radisson Hotels Americas,” said Chad Jones, vice president, global strategic partnerships, Special Olympics. “We look forward to building a long-term partnership that will deliver memorable, life-changing moments, and help us create a more inclusive society for people of all abilities. With the leadership of Special Olympics athletes, Radisson Hotels Americas, and its employees and guests, we will create opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to succeed on and off the playing field while opening hearts and minds to the power of inclusion.”