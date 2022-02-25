New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District Reveals Renovation

NEW ORLEANS—New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District revealed a multi-phased renovation that includes a transformed guest experience with new public spaces, meeting spaces, and guestrooms. The design transformation provides an experience that speaks to the needs of today’s travelers.

“We want our guests to experience forward-thinking, aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster their inventive nature and allow them to get into their best headspace for success,” said Joseph Blanchek, general manager, New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District. “Our hotel redesign preserves the historic personality of our storied neighborhood while presenting contemporary, modern upgrades to meet the evolving needs of today’s travelers.”

The guestrooms offer an upgraded look with locally inspired accents that reflect the Warehouse Arts District. A work area provides flexibility to move and use technology. Hard surface flooring, seating areas, platform beds, and furniture present the hotel’s style. Bathtubs have been replaced with walk-in showers in most guestrooms and spa-lighting, vanities, and rain showerheads. The hotel also converted its former concierge lounge on the third floor into an additional Presidential Suite that features a lounge area with furniture including a sectional sofa and a dining table with seating for eight. The suite, which connects to a king guestroom, opens to a private courtyard that’s for small weddings, social events, and corporate gatherings.

Advertisement

With the renovation, New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District changed the lobby into the Marriott Hotels’ Greatroom—a hub of the hotel that serves as a social gathering place for both day and night with décor that ties in the history of the local neighborhood. Artistic scenes of New Orleans, Herringbone wood floors, wooden beams, and accents of teal, navy, and gold provide color against a neutral backdrop. The artwork was selected by Kevin Barry Art Advisory. Statement pieces include sculptures, mixed media panels, and bold prints. Clusters of lounge furniture and a bar provide guests with space to relax, collaborate with colleagues, or grab a drink. The bar offers a selection of spirits and wines.

Along with the Greatroom, New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District also has a new M Club designed with a speakeasy vibe. Exposed brick, leather seating mixed with blue, green, and gold accents are found throughout the hotel. A brand signature, the area is available to Elite and Club paying members with perks including complimentary food and beverage options featuring hot breakfast, evening drinks, and hors d’oeuvres. The M Club will have snacks and beverages served at various points during the day.

The New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District’s Next Gen Meeting Space is tailored to foster collaboration. A total of 21 renovated meeting and event spaces offer more than 24,000 square feet of space across from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Pre-function spaces include communal tables. Two ballrooms, housed within a 200-year-old historic warehouse, are adjoined to the hotel.

Located in the bustling Warehouse Arts District across from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the hotel is within distance to restaurants such as Cochon, Emeril’s, Meril and Pêche, and attractions including the French Quarter, WWII Museum, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Harrah’s Casino, and Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. Live music venues and bars such as The Howlin’ Wolf, Republic, and Generations Hall; art galleries on Julia Street; Fulton Alley, and The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk. The hotel is also nearby the streetcar lines.