Radisson Hotel Group Joins Global Sustainable Tourism Council

Brussels—Radisson Hotel Group joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to drive forward the hospitality industry’s sustainability agenda and support the development of integrated sustainable tourism practices. Radisson Hotel Group has been focused on climate action in the hospitality industry, including implementing the goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050; moving towards sustainability, renewable energy, green building design, and green mobility; and establishing of the Hotel Sustainability Basics.

Radisson Hotel Group’s membership in the GSTC forms part of its focus to drive cross-industry cooperation and establish transparent and measurable standards for sustainability within the hospitality industry. The GSTC aims to increase knowledge, understanding, adoption, and demand for sustainable tourism practices and was formed in 2007 as a coalition of 32 partners, initiated by the Rainforest Alliance, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Foundation (UN Foundation), and the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Inge Huijbrechts, global senior vice president sustainability, security, and corporate communication, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “At Radisson Hotel Group, we believe the best way to achieve concrete results and move the industry on the path to Net Zero by 2050 is to work alongside global partners and industry bodies, such as the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. Sustainability is not competitive but rather collaborative, together we can aim to help solve global issues we all face. We look forward to working with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and its partners to align our strong criteria to reach Net Zero emissions latest by 2050.”

“Radisson Hotel Group has taken many great steps toward applying sustainable practices across their extensive group of hotels, and we at GSTC are delighted to have them join us for collaboration on further progress in their journey to sustainability,” said GSTC CEO Randy Durband.

During this year’s COP27 in Egypt, Radisson Hotel Group reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by signing the Glasgow Declaration and encouraging other hospitality groups to join the call for strong actions to halve emissions over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050. The Group has received confirmation and validation of its near-term Science Based Targets (SBTs) aligned with its commitment to be Net-Zero by 2050.

Earlier this year at the World Travel & Tourism Council’s Global Summit, Radisson Hotel Group, together with other brands, associations, and destinations in the industry representing over 50,000 hotels and 70 companies and destinations, launched the Hotel Sustainability Basics, a common definition of hotel sustainability to drive responsible travel and tourism.