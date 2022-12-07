ATLANTA—Davidson Resorts, the operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been selected by JEMB Realty to operate Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The oceanfront resort is comprised of 343 guestrooms; three restaurants and bars; Pallavi spa; nearly 22,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space; a resort pool; a fitness center; retail shops; and more.

“We are proud to expand our Florida footprint further with the addition of this spectacular waterfront resort,” said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO and President Thom Geshay. “True to our core values, the Davidson Resorts team is uniquely equipped to deliver exceptional value to our owner partners through cutting-edge technologies, collaborative tools, and guest experience solutions to dovetail flawlessly with the success that our partners at JEMB Realty have already built.”

“Situated on one of America’s best beaches, the opportunities to enhance Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach are aplenty and we feel confident that the Davidson Resorts team is the right strategic partner,” said Morris Bailey, founder and chairman of the Board, JEMB Realty.

JEMB Realty tapped Davidson Hospitality Group in March 2022 to asset manage the property. In a short period, the team enhanced performance through hands-on involvement in revenue strategy, capital planning support, and fostering an environment of accountability. As a result of the engagement, ownership entrusted Davidson to transition to full-service management.

Davidson Hospitality Group currently operates several complex resorts in the state of Florida under Davidson Resorts, including The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach; Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach; Margaritaville Resort Orlando; Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel at Eden Roc in Miami; and Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo.