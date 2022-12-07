IHG’s Vignette Collection Announces 14 Properties in First Year of Growth

Vignette Collection, the latest addition to IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, celebrates the first anniversary of its inaugural property opening, Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley with expansion across the globe. The hotel collection has a growing portfolio of 14 properties, with two already open in Brisbane and Bangkok, and is on track to secure more than 100 properties in 10 years.

Vignette Collection has hotels for guests seeking stay experiences in urban and resort locations within IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio. It offers locations for both leisure and business travelers. The brand also gives owners of independent hotels the opportunity to retain their hotels’ identities while using IHG’s global scale.

Since opening to guests in December 2021, the brand’s first property—Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley, a 146-room hotel—has been followed by Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok. Casa da Companhia will open as the brand’s first property in Europe this month.

Its pipeline will also soon see the brand bring its style to countries such as Austria, Mexico, and Zimbabwe, with additional openings planned in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia in the next few years.

Jane Mackie, senior vice president, global marketing luxury brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts commented, “Vignette Collection has had a brilliant first year. With 14 high-quality hotels signed or open, it’s clear the collective efforts of our development, brand, and hotel teams have created a solid foundation for furthering the brand’s global growth, which keeps us on track to achieving our ambition of securing more than 100 Vignette Collection hotels in 10 years.”

Owners joining IHG’s Vignette Collection get access to revenue delivery and guest reservation systems, the IHG One Rewards loyalty program, and procurement savings. The collection’s current portfolio: