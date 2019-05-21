Radisson Hotel Group Invests in Meetings and Events Offering

Radisson Hotel Group today announced the launch of Radisson Meetings, its new global meetings and events offering. Available across the group’s seven hotel brands, Radisson Meetings has three core elements—personal, professional, and memorable—while being 100 percent carbon neutral through offsetting.

Meetings and events are an important piece of Radisson Hotel Group’s five-year plan. As Eric De Neef, executive vice president and global chief commercial officer, Radisson Hotel Group, explained, “Radisson Meetings represents our commitment to deliver a personal, professional, and memorable service to our guests, and to respond to changing market trends and expectations. We are investing in our meeting venues at our 1,100-plus hotels worldwide, in training of our teams, and in technology. A state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and distribution platform are core elements helping us to deliver our brand promise. Finally, all Radisson Meetings are carbon neutral—we are the only hotel group worldwide to automatically offset any carbon footprint at no cost to our customers.”

Three Core Pillars of Radisson Meetings

As part of the new offering, hotels will have a team of meetings and events professionals who are trained to take a solution-focused approach and to design solutions around each client’s individual requirements. Because customer service is one of the factors that matters most to event planners when selecting a venue, Radisson Meetings establishes a dedicated point of contact throughout the planning process to provide support and recommendations, as well as on-site, on-demand support at the touch of a button during the event.

Radisson Hotel Group plans to make a multi-million investment across its portfolio in new audio-visual technology and improved facilities. This investment will help the group deliver on its promise to provide a professional and consistent quality service across its entire portfolio. Implementation has already been completed in 55 properties across 11 countries in EMEA and will be progressively rolled out globally across the group’s portfolio by the end of the five-year operating plan in 2021.

To help event planners deliver memorable events for their attendees, Radisson Meetings provides menus and other extras to surprise and delight.

Offsetting the Carbon Footprint of Meetings and Events

Radisson Hotel Group will automatically offset the carbon footprint of every meeting or event taking place across its portfolio at no cost to attendees or organizers. To do this, Radisson Hotel Group has teamed up with FirstClimate, one of the largest carbon offsetting organizations in the world.

For each meeting, the carbon footprint is calculated and then offset through First Climate by supporting projects that combat climate change and have a positive sustainable development contribution in Peru, Kenya, and India or invest in wind energy in Turkey and the United States. All selected projects are Gold Standard or Verified Carbon Standard certified. Furthermore, Radisson Meetings will focus on ongoing efforts to minimize food waste and eliminate single-use plastics.

Loyalty

Members of Radisson Rewards for Business, the group’s loyalty program for event planners, will be able to earn points toward rewards for all bookings at all Radisson Hotel Group brands.

