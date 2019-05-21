DALLAS—Hotel developer Sam Moon Group has started construction on a Hyatt House extended-stay hotel at the Metropark Square mixed-use development in Shenandoah, Texas. The five-story, 148-room hotel is slated to open in November 2020.

The contractor for the hotel is VCC and architect is Type Six. The senior lender for the project is Veritex Community Bank and Bedrock Group raised EB-5 Funds for the construction of the Hyatt House Metropark Shenandoah/The Woodlands. Retail leasing is managed by NewQuest Properties, a Houston-based full-service commercial real estate company.

“We are excited for the closing of financing and to begin construction with our partners VCC on Hyatt House Metropark Shenandoah/The Woodlands,” said Shane Williams, vice president of construction, Sam Moon Group. “Hyatt House is one of the best extended-stay, upscale brands and we cannot wait for future guests to experience true luxury in Shenandoah and The Woodlands area.”

Joining a slate of restaurant, retail, and entertainment options, Hyatt House Metropark Shenandoah/The Woodlands will offer residentially inspired studios, one- and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living guestrooms, a fitness room, a pool, indoor and outdoor social spaces, an H BAR with craft cocktails and freshly prepared meals, a lounge, and several multi-purpose areas.

“Sam Moon Group was very excited to team up with Veritex Community Bank in the early

stages of this project,” said Williams. “We developed a great relationship with Jason Worley, senior vice president of Veritex. We saw early in the loan origination that Worley and Veritex would be great partners to work with and we look forward to working with them again on future projects.”

The hotel will be part of Metropark Square, an upscale development north of Houston in

Shenandoah and The Woodlands trade area. Metropark Square recently opened a new 10-

screen AMC movie theater and will also include a Dave & Buster’s, a central green space area that will include a pavilion to host various events throughout the year, residential housing, restaurants, and retail.