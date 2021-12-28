Radisson Hotel Group Forms Partnership With EcoVadis

Recent supply chain pressures, risks, and social impacts of global shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, make supply chain transparency and risk management essential for Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s leading hospitality groups with 1600 hotels and 9 distinguished brands in 120 countries.

The company announces its partnership with EcoVadis, which aims to extend the EcoVadis Rating to its global supply chain. Together with EcoVadis, Radisson Hotel Group is working to increase transparency, advance positive action for people and the planet, support risk identification and mitigation, and measure and reduce scope three emissions of key suppliers.

EcoVadis helps companies to make more sustainable procurement decisions while positively incentivizing trading partners that align with their sustainability practices.

Radisson Hotel Group has itself been rated by EcoVadis, with a score performance at the Silver Medal recognition level since 2017, putting the company in the top 8 percent of the accommodation industry and top 25 percent of performers worldwide.

The cooperation will also extend the recognition of the Hotel Sustainability Basics, an industry initiative Radisson Hotel Group recently helped launch, to the group’s supply chain. With EcoVadis, vendors will be able to contribute to raising the starting point of global hotel sustainability, both through their own operations and via the delivery of products and services to Radisson Hotels.

Iñigo Capell, global chief people and resources officer, Radisson Hotel Group, says, “Radisson Hotel Group has always taken responsible supply chain actions very seriously, as illustrated for example by our Supplier Code of Conduct and by being one of the first hospitality groups to issue a Modern Slavery Statement. The cooperation with EcoVadis allows us to take transparency and the promotion of responsible actions in our global value chain one step further. This is especially important as our guests, clients and stakeholders increasingly expect full value chain sustainability from global brands such as Radisson.”

Emily Rakowski, chief marketing officer, EcoVadis, says, “The sustainability impact of any company is in large part dependent upon the performance of its suppliers. Our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group will help the organization engage its suppliers in the sustainability improvement journey by integrating sustainability ratings into procurement decisions, with the goal of building resilience, driving positive impact, and enhancing results.”