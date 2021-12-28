Wyndham to Rebrand Three Hotels With Ceres Development

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries—announced an agreement with Ceres Development for three new Wyndham hotels, two in Indiana and one in Ohio. These newly rebranded hotels, celebrating their openings, continue the company’s conversion growth, where it experienced 100 percent more domestic conversions in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

“Joining Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will allow us to collaborate with the company’s global sales, marketing, and loyalty teams to help travelers discover these properties and explore new cities,” said David Crisafi, president of Ceres Enterprises. “We will also have the opportunity to simplify operations and streamline efficiencies with the support, experience, and scale that Wyndham provides.”

Designed for both business and leisure travelers, Wyndham is the hotel company’s signature brand that supports everyday travelers by offering a comfortable and convenient stay while on the road. Blending comfort with innovation, the brand features spacious guestrooms, meeting and event spaces, and work areas throughout the properties, while delivering service and amenities. The following new hotels are now part of Wyndham’s portfolio:

Advertisement

Wyndham Noblesville in Indiana—In a suburb just north of Indianapolis, the hotel is within walking distance of Hamilton Town Center’s shops and restaurants. The 132-suite hotel offers more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as amenities including a business center, a fitness center, and a heated indoor pool, catering to business and transient travelers alike. The property also features an on-site restaurant and bar that serves complimentary breakfast daily. Guests of the hotel can explore the surrounding area and catch a concert at Ruoff Music Center or attend a tournament at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Wyndham Westfield in Indiana—Located just 22 miles north of downtown Indianapolis and 37 miles from Indianapolis International Airport, this hotel is set along the Monon Trail, providing access to the 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus, Pacers Athletic Center, and Clay Terrace shopping center. The property’s 152 guestrooms and suites offer a design alongside four event venues to host up to 200 guests.

Wyndham Avon in Ohio—In Avon, Ohio, 17 miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the 113-suite hotel is steps away from restaurants and shopping at Avon Commons Shopping Center and Crocker Park, as well as family-friendly fun at Main Event and Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Guests can enjoy downtown Cleveland, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and return to their suite outfitted with a spa-inspired bathroom and separate living and workspaces. Additional amenities include a heated indoor pool, hot tub, bar, and outdoor fire pits.

“We are so excited to partner with Ceres Development on these three exceptional hotels in key midwestern markets,” said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Conversions continue to play a large part of Wyndham’s development strategy, and we look forward to welcoming more travelers to experience the brand’s modern guest rooms, personalized service, and thoughtful amenities.”

“This is an extraordinary opportunity at a key time in the travel industry,” said David Orlean, president, Orlean Company (joint owner of the Avon, Ohio and Westfield, Indiana Wyndhams). “This conversion comes at a time when travel is picking back up, and we are thrilled to be able to now extend the Wyndham experience to guests of these properties.”