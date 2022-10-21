ANAHEIM, California—R.D. Olson Construction announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. The renovation was a transformation of the 14-story hotel.

The 270,000-square-foot project included improvements to the 490 guestrooms, meeting areas, main lobby and elevator areas, corridors, pre-function spaces, management offices, and back-of-house areas. The room types available include options ranging from suites to king rooms and double queen rooms. R.D. Olson Construction’s work also included upgrades to the restaurant, lobby bar, ballroom, fitness area, Sheraton Club Lounge (a members-only space), and numerous meeting rooms like the 2,140-square-foot Tiffany Room that opens into a 5,120-square-foot outdoor patio.

“R.D. Olson Construction began work in May of 2021, and strategically planned a phased remodel to ensure that the project had minimal impact to guests, staff, and visitors at the Sheraton Park Anaheim,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction. “Our extensive experience conducting renovations while hotels remain fully operational aided in our partnership with Taconic Capital in completing this revitalization project while guests continued enjoying all that the hotel has to offer.”

Advertisement

Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort is located near Disneyland Resort Parks, Downtown Disney District, the Anaheim GardenWalk, Angel Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center. The hotel caters to families visiting Disneyland Resort, as well as large business groups and those attending events at the convention center.

In addition to Taconic Capital, R.D. Olson Construction is partnering with the architecture firm Melzer Deckert Ruder, Architects, Inc., and construction manager Cumming on the project.

Other recent hotel renovation projects from R.D. Olson Construction include: a 10,000-square-foot lobby remodel at the Westin Downtown Long Beach; the renovation of the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire, a 41,900-square-foot boutique hotel; as well as a modernization of the Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground in Disneyland’s Resort District.