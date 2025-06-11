WAIKIKI BEACH, Hawaii—The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach announced the completion of its multi-phase, multi-million-dollar renewal. Now in its ninth year of operation since opening in 2016, the hotel has been renewed with room upgrades, new amenities, and programming alongside enhancements throughout the property.

The 552-room property has refreshed its ‘Ewa Tower guestrooms, front desk, and both infinity pools, and also debuted The Ritz-Carlton Suite Collection, including three signature suites. In addition, the hotel debuted a new dining concept, Solera, offering Hawai‘i regional cuisine reimagined with locally sourced ingredients. Guests can also enjoy new programs and amenities inspired by the spirit of O‘ahu, designed to connect travelers with the island’s culture and heritage.

“As we approach our 10th anniversary milestone next year, we are proud to welcome our guests to experience the next chapter in our hotel’s evolution, complemented by the exceptional service we are known for,” said Mike Kass, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. “For nearly a decade, we have taken great pride in upholding the highest standards of excellence for our property, from the personalized service of our Ladies and Gentlemen to the continual refinement of our hotel offerings. These new enhancements reflect our unwavering commitment to providing an unrivaled luxury experience and a profound sense of place in Waikīkī.”

Design Story Celebrating O‘ahu from Sky to Sea

The island of O‘ahu’s natural elements are celebrated in a design story that can be seen in each of the three floor categories of the hotel’s ‘Ewa Tower. On the deluxe level (Floors 9-22), a color palette of blue and natural tones reflects the ‘ala‘eli wind and shores of Waikīkī. On the Grand Level (Floors 23-32), wood accents and forest green evoke the bamboo and foliage of Mānoa Valley, and on the Premier Level (Floors 33-36), blue, white, and grays celebrate the sky, clouds, and rainbows atop the Ko‘olau Mountain range. Curated artwork in all three floor categories by a selection of O‘ahu artists highlights the island’s story in all rooms and suites.

O‘ahu Reimagined: A Journey Through Hawaiian Heritage

The hotel has also introduced several experiences designed to deepen guests’ connection to the island’s cultural heritage. Guests will be welcomed with a taste of Hawai‘i, with a signature hibiscus tea blend crafted for the hotel by tea educator Kathy YL Chan. The tea combines hibiscus—the official state flower of Hawai‘i—with chrysanthemum.

Guests can also experience My Story of Oʻahu, taking place each evening at sunset, where a local student of Hawaiian language will share their connection to Oʻahu through a traditional Hawaiian chant.

The Ritz-Carlton Suite Collection

The newly debuted Ritz-Carlton Suite Collection was named after the level of luxury of the three suites located on the highest floors of the hotel: The Ritz-Carlton Penthouse, The Ritz-Carlton Four-Bedroom Suite, and The Ritz-Carlton Three-Bedroom Suite. The suite collection includes multiple floors, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, fully equipped chef’s kitchens, spatial living spaces, and more. Guests of these signature suites have access to exclusive amenities, including round-trip luxury airport transfer, private arrival and private check-in experience, turndown service that includes a daily selection of curated teas, and a VIP concierge. Other amenities include a pre-stocked refrigerator with complimentary local beverages and refreshments.