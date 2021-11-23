R.D. Olson Construction Starts Development of TALUS La Quinta

LA QUINTA, California—R.D. Olson Construction, a general contracting firm in California, announced that construction is underway on TALUS La Quinta, a resort in Coachella Valley being developed by The Robert Green Company. Upon completion, TALUS will include hotels from two brands, along with a conference center, golf clubhouse, and spa facility. The 134-room hotel and a 200-room lifestyle hotel will sit in addition to 29 branded single-family homes and 55 condominiums.

R.D. Olson has begun the first phase of construction, which includes a $90 million buildout of the hotel’s common areas including a full-service spa and landscaping, in addition to a golf clubhouse and conference center. The first phase is scheduled to be completed in May 2023. The second phase, which will break ground in mid-2022, will encompass the second lifestyle hotel.

“As leaders in the hospitality industry, we are excited to begin construction on this highly anticipated project, bringing a modern luxury resort to the Coachella Valley,” said Bill Wilhelm, president at R.D. Olson Construction. “Our seasoned team of construction professionals and strong relationships with partners will ensure that the project runs smoothly as we deliver high-caliber venues and amenities that will be of service to both residents and hotel guests.”

Constructed on a single story, the project features a simplistic yet elegant design with horizonal lines on the façade, stone flooring, and tall ceilings. The 40,000-square-feet of hotel common space will include a lobby bar, three retail shops, and a private dining area surrounded by a valet parking center, three pools, a pool bar, cabanas, and an event lawn.

The property will house a 12,000 square foot golf clubhouse including a pro shop, restaurant, and golf cart area. Adjacent, a nearly 68,000 square foot conference center will feature both main and junior ballrooms, allowing for event space flexibility with a separate conference room and employee operational area. The spa will feature a salon, fitness and yoga center, and retail area, as well as locker rooms, hot and cold spas, 10 spa treatment rooms, one couple’s treatment room, and a spa-centric swimming pool.

“The Robert Green Company is proud we have an outstanding general contractor like R.D. Olson Construction that has a stellar reputation of building high-quality hospitality projects,” said Robert Green, president and CEO. “Not only do they share the vision we have for TALUS, but they are an integral part of our construction team, and they know what goes into producing this one of kind luxury development.”

The TALUS La Quinta is tucked into the base of the Santa Rosa Mountain Range and placed next to a golf course to amplify the views. Multi-slide glass doors will open spaces up to property views including the fairway, mountains, and the reflection pond. European oak will be incorporated throughout, including the cabinetry and bars. The property’s hardscaping and landscaping will use full-sized planting materials and granite for the paths and walkways, and will also include two lakes between the guestrooms.

Aimed at the luxury market, this is the first project on which R.D. Olson is working with the developer. The firm partnered with Gensler on the architecture and interiors for the golf course and BraytonHughes Design Studios for the overall interior design.