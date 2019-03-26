Irvine, Calif.—General contracting firm R.D. Olson Construction has broken ground on a 223-room, dual-brand hotel in Anaheim. Comprised of a Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites, the 220,000-square-foot property is located two blocks from Disneyland Resort and is slated for completion in Q4 2020.

The extended-stay, 100-room Home2 Suites will offer rooms equipped with a full-sized sleeper sofa, workspace, and in-suite kitchen with a refrigerator, cooktop, dishwasher, dishes, and glassware. Additionally, it will include a dual laundry and fitness center as well as a 24-hour onsite marketplace. The 123-room Hilton Garden Inn will provide a full-service experience with a modern feel.

“We are honored to partner with Nara Investments to deliver a dynamic new hotel offering in the fast-growing Anaheim market,” said Bill Wilhelm, president of R.D. Olson Construction. “Located within walking distance to one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, the property will add much-needed supply for Disneyland visitors and surrounding neighbors.”

Both hotels will have access to a restaurant, bar, pool, hot tub, kids splash pad, and shared lobby. Each hotel will have its own breakfast area, and most rooms will include bathtubs to cater to its family demographic. Additionally, guests will have access to 1,000 square feet of meeting space, 1,500 square feet of retail space, and two levels of underground valet parking.

“Dual branding has become a major trend in the hospitality industry, with guests benefiting from a wider variety of experiences and choices and owners benefiting from greater efficiencies,” added Wilhelm.

The ground-up construction will take place on the former site of a Quality Inn. R.D. Olson Construction is working alongside BRR Architecture and Studio 11 Design on the project.

In addition to Disneyland Resort, nearby attractions include the Downtown Disney District, House of Blues Anaheim, Great Wolf Lodge, Angel Stadium of Anaheim, and Anaheim Packing District.

The dual-brand Anaheim adds to R.D. Olson Construction’s portfolio of dual-brand hospitality offerings, which include the H Hotel in Los Angeles and dual-brand Marriott Marina del Rey.