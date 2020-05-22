COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Quality Inn & Suites Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colo., has completed a renovation of its 124 guestrooms, including newly remodeled bathrooms as well as new paint, furniture, and fixtures. Since 2016, San Diego-based RAR Hospitality has been managing the branded property, including its renovation, and in February 2020, Chicago-based hotel management company, Hostmark Hospitality Group assumed RAR’s hotel collection, managing the completion of the renovation.

The Quality Inn & Suites Garden of the Gods is part of Hostmark Hospitality’s strategic West Coast expansion. Hostmark Hospitality Group recently acquired RAR Hospitality’s branded and independent hotels, expanding the hotel management group’s portfolio to 40 hotels and a total of 5,000 rooms nationwide. Led by third-generation hotelier, President and CEO Jerome Cataldo, former RAR Hospitality executives Cameron Lamming and Vikram Sood joined Hostmark Hospitality to continue overseeing the firm’s newly assumed properties in Colorado, Arizona, and California.

Advertisement

The renovation updated guestrooms with a new look, including premium pillow-top mattresses, high-definition televisions, and device recharge capabilities. “We are proud to debut these guestroom upgrades and are confident they will further enhance our guests’ experience on property,” said Vikram Sood, senior vice president of Hostmark Hospitality Group.

The Quality Inn & Suites Garden of the Gods is in close proximity to Colorado Springs’ top attraction—the Garden of the Gods Park—and adjacent to Colorado Technical University. The hotel provides access to Interstate 25 for short drives to the United States Olympic Training Center, Old Colorado City, Seven Falls, or any of the city’s attractions, entertainment venues, and outdoor activities.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for more.

SUBSCRIBE