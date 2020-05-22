Hotel Industry Unites Around Enhanced Safety and Cleaning Standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As states across the country navigate reopening and hotels begin to safely welcome back guests, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced that hospitality leaders across North America have endorsed Safe Stay, AHLA’s enhanced industry-wide cleaning guidelines. AHLA’s Partner State Associations and leading hospitality organizations in the United States and Canada endorsed the new cleanliness guidelines, which were developed by industry leaders and public health officials to meet the new health challenges of COVID-19.

“As we reopen hotel doors and welcome back the traveling public, it is critical that the hotel industry across North America unite under one common set of safety, cleanliness, and health standards so that our employees and guests can be assured that hotels will be cleaner and safer than ever before. Along with North America’s top hospitality leaders, we believe this industry-wide effort will ensure greater transparency and confidence throughout the entire hotel experience,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA.

AHLA’s Safe Stay initiative brings a new level of focus and transparency to an industry already built on cleanliness. Already, Safe Stay has been adopted in AHLA-member hotels in all 50 states, and the following endorsements represent an even broader reach across the entire industry: Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA); Association of Lodging Professionals; Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI); Global Business Travel Association (GBTA); Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals; Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI); Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG); Hotel Association of Canada (HAC); Latino Hotel Association (LHA); National Association of Black Hotel Owner, Operators & Developers (NABHOOD); and U.S. Travel Association.

Industry leaders representing all segments of the hotel industry worked in conjunction with public health experts to develop this common set of best practices that could be applied across the entire industry. The “Safe Stay” guidelines provide direction on employee and guest health, employee responsibilities, cleaning products and protocols, and physical distancing, and will be revised as needed based on the recommendations of public health authorities, in compliance with any federal, state, and local laws.

