Hotel Industry and Google Partner to Help House First Responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today announced a new collaboration with Google to expand the industry’s efforts to meet the continued demand from first responders and healthcare workers for available hotel rooms. This joint effort comes two months after the launch of AHLA’s “Hospitality for Hope,” an initiative designed to match emergency and healthcare workers who require temporary housing with hotels during this unprecedented health crisis. More than 17,000 properties across the country volunteered to serve their communities and participate in the program.

“Hospitality for Hope” was created to boost collaboration between the hotel industry and local, state, and federal governments to meet the demands of COVID-19. Almost immediately, examples of hotels partnering with local and state officials in communities were reported across the country, including in Chicago, California, New York City, and Texas. Through the new partnership with Google, hotel owners offering discounts or special accommodations for frontline or essential workers can add a feature to their Google Business Profile, which will display when those in need search for participating hotels.

“Our industry is centered around people taking care of people and this crisis is no different. Central to every community, hotel employees have risen to the occasion in record numbers to support those putting their lives on the line to care for others,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “By working together with Google we will be able to help countless more first responders find respite at local hotels. Thanks to Google’s innovative tool we are thrilled to make it easier for first responders to find a hotel quickly and stress-free so that they can focus on more urgent needs.”

Hotels interested in joining AHLA’s Hospitality for Hope Initiative can volunteer here. Hotels that already participate can utilize the features on Google here.

