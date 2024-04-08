Pyramid Global Hospitality Shares U.S. Portfolio Expansion

BOSTON, Massachusetts, and THE WOODLANDS, Texas—Pyramid Global Hospitality announced the expansion of its U.S. portfolio with the addition of properties from Florida to Hawaii. With new developments preparing to open, the company shared 11+ consecutive quarters of market share growth.

Pyramid Global Hospitality—the company behind collections like Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle and Hamilton Pyramid Europe—welcomed nine properties to its U.S. portfolio. In Florida, property additions include Naples Grande Beach Resort, Saddlebrook Resort Tampa, and Hotel Flor, a Tapestry Collection Hotel by Hilton. Boutique resorts to join the collection included Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah, Wayfinder Waikiki in Hawaii, and Wayfinder Bishop Creekside Inn in California. Pyramid Global also assumed management of Rand Tower Hotel, a Tribute Hotel in Minnesota, Marriott San Antonio Northwest in Texas, and The Crotonville Conference Center in New York. These additions mark an important milestone for the company as it expands its footprint in these travel markets.

“2024 is off to a momentous start as we continue toward our overall goal of being the Manager of Choice in our industry,” said Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We have a robust and growing pipeline ahead for the year as owners increasingly recognize Pyramid’s ability to drive results through great people and industry-leading tools.”

In conjunction with the company’s continued growth, Pyramid Global has also seen 11+ consecutive quarters of market share growth coinciding with the launch of its data analytics platform, NEO. Serving as a shop consolidating access to targeted metrics, trends, and insights, NEO allows for informed data-driven decisions.

“We are incredibly proud of the successes we have achieved thus far,” said Fields. “These achievements are a testament to the strength and stability of our best-in-class leadership team and property associates. We look forward to exceeding the expectations of our guests, satisfying our owner partners, and continuing our strong momentum throughout the year.”