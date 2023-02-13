Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Six New Member Properties

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts welcomed six new member properties to its portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2022. Ranging from an Italian wellness location in the village of Brufa to a 17th-century manor on the Celtic Sea in Ireland, the additions offer experiences for adventures in 2023 and beyond. The properties include:

Borgobrufa SPA Resort (Umbria, Italy)—L.V.X. Collection



Borgobrufa SPA Resort presents a wellness location in the Italian countryside. The property has 49 rooms and suites with wood floors and beamed ceilings. The resort has Umbria’s largest spa, comprising more than 32,000 square feet with heated indoor and outdoor pools and treatments including traditional heat baths alongside salt and snow rooms. The property has two restaurants, a wine cellar, and outdoor activities such as horseback riding, e-bike tours, tennis, and hiking.

Castlemartyr Resort (Cork, Ireland) – L.V.X. Collection and Preferred Residences



The estate comprises a restored 17th-century manor offering 106 guestrooms and suites and 36 self-catering lodges. There are multiple culinary options, including fine dining by founder chef Vincent Crepel at Terre Restaurant, and social dining at Canopy Restaurant, which brings the atmosphere of outdoor dining into an indoor setting under the management of Executive Head Chef Kevin Burke. The property also has Castlemartyr Golf Course, a spa, and a swimming pool.

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh (Scotland, United Kingdom) – L.V.X. Collection



Comprising five buildings, the pet-friendly hotel extends 222 guestrooms and suites and has Virgin Hotels’ chamber design. The property also has several dining outlets and event spaces, including the brand’s flagship restaurant and bar, The Commons Club, the Funny Library Coffee Shop, all-day dining and entertainment at Eve, and Greyfriar’s Hall.

Galeria Plaza Monterrey (Nuevo León, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection



Galeria Plaza Monterrey is the fifth addition to the Hoteles Galeria Plaza brand. Slated to open March 2023, the hotel includes a pool and lounge, a terrace with a firepit, a spa, a fitness center, and two restaurants with local and international cuisine under the direction of Executive Chef Guy Santoro.

sly Berlin (Berlin, Germany) – Lifestyle Collection



sly Berlin has a 2,368-square-foot greenhouse, connected via open-air walkways and courtyard spaces. Comprised of 150 guestrooms and suites, sly Berlin’s interiors have solid oak wood, stone, steel, and Brutalist concrete. Set to open in the summer 2023, other elements include a rooftop sauna with skyline views, a health club, and a restaurant with an open kitchen and grill.

The Elser Hotel & Residences (Florida, United States) – Lifestyle Collection



In Downtown Miami, the 49-story, 646-room tower presents accommodations ranging from studios to three-bedroom suites. Named after Elser Pier, the hotel has amenities including a pool with lounges, a 16-foot LED screen wall, a 19,000 square-foot sun deck, and an event lawn.

Through its five global collections—Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect, and Preferred Residences—Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to experiences that meet their life and style preferences. All six new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards.