SAN ANTONIO, Texas—White Lodging announced the renaming of its new Autograph Collection hotel in San Antonio, Texas, formerly known as The Otis Hotel. The new name, the Plaza San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection, is a nod to the area’s roots and the hotel’s past identifiers. The 253-room hotel has had “plaza” in its name since it first opened in 1979 as the Plaza Nacional. The hotel and spa are slated to open Summer 2023.

The Plaza San Antonio has three 19th-century bungalows and a garden in the heart of downtown. The 253-room hotel will have guest suites with amenities in addition to the repurposed buildings that will be home to the new spa, as well as bungalow suites.

“The new Plaza San Antonio will be a place where guests and locals can really connect surrounded by lush greenery in the heart of the city,” said Joe Pagone, White Lodging regional vice president. “Our goal is to remain authentic to the location and celebrate community connection, which is why it felt like the right decision to incorporate ‘plaza’ back into the name.”

The hotel threads with the existing buildings and will reflect elements of the city around it. A 42-foot-tall Anaqua tree is integrated into the landscape to ensure that it remains for years to come. Signage referencing the history of the hotel will also be incorporated into the design.

Naming the hotel Plaza San Antonio also serves as a better indicator of what to expect from the property. Plaza San Antonio has a garden bar, green space, a resort-style swimming pool, and meeting spaces in addition to a spa and onsite restaurant. It’s positioned between Downtown and Southtown San Antonio, offering access to the area’s communities and Hemisfair Park.