Preferred Hotels & Resorts to Add 11 New Independent Hotels in 2023

NEW YORK — Preferred Hotels & Resorts will welcome 11 new luxury openings globally in 2023, including two additions to its Legend Collection, a portfolio of destination properties featuring ultra-luxurious accommodations and intuitive personal service.

Highlights from the new cohort span trending destinations and all-new markets for the Preferred Hotels & Resorts brand. These include:

The BoTree (London, U.K.) – launching July 2023 (Legend Collection)

One of London’s hottest new openings with conscious luxury at its heart, The BoTree is located at the cross-section of Marylebone and Mayfair—two of the city’s most central neighborhoods and a lively destination for visitors to experience. Interiors will reflect the property’s location on Marylebone Lane and include colorful, textured fabrics by award-winning designers, Concrete. In addition to 199 guestrooms, including 29 suites, the new build will offer dedicated hosts on each floor and open plan rooms with sliding panel doors for guests to customize spaces—from a single guestroom to an entire wing of the hotel. Other highlights include a rooftop restaurant and bar with city views, a private screening room, and a live music and entertainment venue with capacity for 450 guests.

sly Berlin (Berlin, Germany) – launching May 2023 (Lifestyle Collection)

Located in the city’s trendy Friedrichshain neighborhood, this new hotel takes on the latest architectural trend of blending indoor and outdoor spaces with four buildings, including a 2,368-square-foot greenhouse, connected via open-air walkways and courtyard spaces. Comprised of 150 guestrooms and suites, some with spacious balconies or terraces, sly Berlin’s interiors fuse nature and the city’s urban culture with solid oak wood, Italian serpentine stone, stainless steel, and Brutalist concrete. Other highlights include a large rooftop sauna with sweeping skyline views, a health club, and a restaurant featuring an open kitchen and grill.

Son Net (Mallorca, Spain) – launching Spring 2023 (Legend Collection and Preferred Residences)

Set in the foothills of the Tramuntana Mountains—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—the luxury boutique retreat in a 17th-century private estate, will reopen its doors following a large-scale refurbishment. The property offers 31 guestrooms and suites that showcase original architectural features such as rustic wooden beams, stone floors, and antique fireplaces, in addition to an extensive curated private art collection, an outdoor pool, and a luxurious onsite spa. Guests can enjoy the surrounding nature, which includes vineyards and mature forests, with tailored experiences and excursions organized by the hotel team.

Galeria Plaza Monterrey (Nuevo León, Mexico) – launching January 2023 (Lifestyle Collection)

A soaring tower in the heart of downtown Monterrey’s new financial district, Galeria Plaza Monterrey is the fifth addition to the Hoteles Galeria Plaza brand and the newest skyline addition to the state of Nuevo León’s business capital. With panoramic views of the emblematic Cerro de la Silla mountain—a national monument—the hotel blends avant-garde, minimalist design with comfort and technology across 196 deluxe rooms, six lofts, and two master suites. Additional highlights include a pool and lounge, terrace with firepit, full-service spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and two restaurants offering local and international cuisine under the direction of Executive Chef Guy Santoro.

Les Grands Voyageurs (Paris, France) – launching Summer 2023 (Lifestyle Collection)

Tucked away in the chic Saint-Germain neighborhood, Les Grands Voyageurs will embrace its location with interiors designed by Paris-based Fabrizio Casiraghi—extending a confluence of Milanese design across its 138 guestrooms and suites, each adorned with wood and hunter green accents complementing a bold palette of vibrant brown and ivory tones. The design-forward property will include a celebratory restaurant concept, and a 35-cover speakeasy bar, complete with hidden entrance and a roster of live music and entertainment.

Serry Beach Resort (Hurghada, Egypt) – launching January 2023 (Lifestyle Collection)

An Egyptian-Arabian heritage resort on the shores of the Red Sea, the property includes 453 guestrooms, a range of dining options, an outdoor horizon pool, Aqua Park offering freshwater wave pools and water slides, cabaret speakeasy nightclub, mezze lounge, and a food hall with a souk-like atmosphere.

The Benson Hotel and Faculty Club (Colorado, United States) – launching Spring 2023 (Lifestyle Collection)

Named for the former University of Colorado president Bruce Benson, this seven-story, 106-room hotel on the Fitzsimons Innovation Community campus in Aurora will serve as a hub for visitors and locals. Standout features include meeting spaces designed for collaboration and connection, a ballroom, rose garden, and The Common Good restaurant and bar.

The Elser Hotel & Residences (Florida, United States) – launching Q1 2023 (Lifestyle Collection and Preferred Residences)

The new 49-story luxury tower designed by Sieger Suarez Architects in downtown Miami will fully open in early 2023. Named after the Elser Pier, a turn-of-the-century shoreline hotspot, the hotel offers 646 guestrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay and a pool with lounges and a 16-foot LED screen wall.

Pendry Newport Beach (California, United States) – launching Summer 2023 (L.V.X. Collection)

The latest addition to Pendry Hotels & Resorts, this new resort will extend 295 guestrooms, including 82 suites, with harbor and bay views—just steps from Fashion Island, Orange County’s premier shopping destination. The hotel will wow guests with three dining destinations, Spa Pendry, outdoor pool with sundeck, and 14,000 square-feet of meeting and event space.

El Fuerte Marbella (Marbella, Spain) – launching May 2023 (L.V.X. Collection)

Following more than a year of renovations, the Fuerte Group Hotels flagship on Spain’s Costa del Sol, will reopen its doors as a five-star hotel, presenting 266 rooms with interiors designed by the award-winning Jaime Beriestain. The reimagined hotel will launch with a brand-new destination spa and a seafood-focused restaurant that draws inspiration from the town’s local fishing culture.

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences (Florida, United States) – launching March 2023 (L.V.X Collection)

Covering more than seven acres of prime oceanfront in Palm Beach County’s Singer Island, the sprawling wellness resort will extend 155 guestrooms with 34 suites, a four-story wellness center featuring meditation gardens, tranquility pools, outdoor Patanjali yoga classes alongside four farm-to-table dining options, including vegan celebrity chef Matthew Kenney’s restaurant AYRE.