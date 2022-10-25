Preferred Hotels and Resorts Welcomes 14 New Member Properties

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels and Resorts welcomed 14 new member properties to its global portfolio between July 1 and September 30, 2022. Ranging from a city hotel in Paris’ historic Latin Quarter to a beachfront resort on the Red Sea, the hotels present experiences rooted in the local culture and surrounding areas.

Salamander Washington DC (Washington D.C., United States): Set along Washington D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront, overlooking the tidal basin and the Potomac River, this hotel officially rebranded in September from a Mandarin Oriental into Salamander’s latest addition. Comprising 373 rooms and suites, the hotel will undergo renovations without closing its doors, including guestroom and suite updates, the transformation of its lobby and bar, and the repositioning of its restaurant, which will fully reopen in spring 2023. Additional facilities include a 50-foot swimming pool and wellness center with saunas, plunge pools, and a hydrotherapy experience.

Pinares Panorama Suites Spa and Convention Center (Cordoba, Argentina): Providing views of the surrounding landscapes, lakes, and city of Villa Carlos Paz, the property is the only resort in Argentina with a private nature reserve for guests to experience self and expert-guided hikes and tours. The hotel has 100 rooms, a health club with indoor and outdoor pools, and holistic treatments. At the Kids’ Club, younger guests can enjoy sports, crafts, and other interactive activities.

Hôtel Dame des Arts (Paris, France): Located in the Latin Quarter, the property is set to open its doors this winter and will offer a choice of 109 rooms and suites, all with art pieces and some with outdoor balconies. Additional amenities include a fitness center and wellness area with a sauna and treatment room, courtyard garden, rooftop bar, and a restaurant serving French cuisine.

Son Net (Mallorca, Spain): Set in the foothills of the Tramuntana Mountains—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—in a 17th-century private estate, the property will reopen its doors next spring following a refurbishment. Son Net will extend 35 guestrooms and suites with beams, stone floors, fireplaces, and a private art collection, and will have an outdoor pool and a spa. Guests can explore the surrounding gardens with an interior courtyard, spring-fed well, and chapel, and partake in experiences including dining, wine and olive oil tastings, hiking, and cycling.

Serry Beach Resort (Hurghada, Egypt): This property includes 453 guestrooms and designs that use neutral colors, natural materials, and local accents. Dining options are available including a fusion gastro bar, an adult-only beach club, a speakeasy nightclub, a mezze lounge, and a food hall. Additional amenities include a spa with a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a kids’ pool, a private beach, and an onsite Aqua Park.

The Claridges, New Delhi (New Delhi, India): The property has 129 guestrooms, gazebos and umbrellas, an outdoor swimming pool, and a bakery. Dining options are available to guests including Punjabi with a twist, Cantonese, and al fresco Mediterranean as well as a hall that can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Other member properties that joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio from July 1 through September 30, 2022, include:

Passalacqua (Lake Como, Italy)

El Fuerte Marbella (Marbella, Spain)

The Claridges Nabha Residence, Mussoorie (Mussoorie, India)

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore (Singapore)

The Hotel HIGASHIYAMA by Kyoto Tokyu Hotel (Kyoto, Japan)

Fulton Lane Inn (Charleston, South Carolina, United States)

Pendry Washington D.C.—The Wharf (Washington, District of Columbia, United States)

The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club (Aurora, Colorado, United States)

Each of the new member hotels participates in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program.