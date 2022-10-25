Whitestone Capital Enters Joint Venture With Crawford Hoying

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Whitestone Capital has entered a joint venture with Crawford Hoying, a real estate and development firm. Both firms are based in Columbus, Ohio. The shared portfolio for the venture includes the Tapestry Collection Hilton (Taos, New Mexico), Hampton Inn Taos, DoubleTree by Hilton (Neenah, Wisconsin), DoubleTree by Hilton (Huntington, West Virginia), and Holiday Inn (Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania). Together, these hotels represent 639 guestrooms, seven outlets, and over 63,000 square feet of commercial banquet and office lease space.

“We are excited to team up with Whitestone Capital on these five market-leading hotels,” said Chief Operating Officer of Crawford Hoying, Jeremiah Thomas. “We look forward to working with the Whitestone team to grow these assets.”

This transaction expands Crawford Hoying’s hospitality portfolio across four new states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and New Mexico.

Jay Batra, CEO of Whitestone Capital, said, “This alliance propels Whitestone Capital and our investors to another level of expansion. We are honored to partner with Crawford Hoying and look forward to future endeavors.”

Whitestone Capital specializes in the investment of hotels, mixed-use properties, commercial office spaces, and multi-family residential properties across the United States.