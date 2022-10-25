SARATOGA SPRINGS, New York—XSS Hotels in partnership with DelMonte Hotel Group has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs. The hotel is located near downtown Saratoga with access to the area’s shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife attractions. Additionally, it is a short drive from the Saratoga Racetrack, Skidmore College, and The Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

The extended-stay property has four stories of 113 suites, including 56 studio suites, 53 one-bedroom suites, and four two-bedroom suites, each with an in-suite kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, sink, dishwasher, microwave, cooktop, cooking utensils, and place settings. Onsite amenities include an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor basketball court, outdoor patio with a fire pit, business center, and guest laundry. The hotel also has more than 490 square feet of event space.

“We are excited to partner on this acquisition with XSS Hotels and look forward to continuing to grow this relationship. This collaboration brings together the complementary strengths of two dynamic companies shaping the future of hospitality,” says Alexander DelMonte, CEO and president of the DelMonte Hotel Group. “The Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs is not only a strong addition to our remarkable portfolio but also marks our second property in Saratoga and continued expansion in the capital region.”