AMSTERDAM—PPDS unveiled its network of interconnected PPDS Studios in Europe and North America, providing customers and partners with access to its suite of products and solutions for co-creation with partners and the opportunity for informed decisions for customers.

PPDS Studios have officially been opened across Europe in Amsterdam, Madrid, Paris, Stockholm, Munich, Milan, and near Cheltenham in the United Kingdom, as well as in Charlotte, North Carolina. More PPDS Studios are planned throughout 2023 and beyond.

Part of an investment and the company’s strategy to be available to customers at all times, both in person and online, the PPDS Studios provide a setting for teams to come together and co-create tailored solutions within a multidisciplinary environment.

Managed by local PPDS teams, PPDS Studios are fitted and equipped to show PPDS’ range of Philips professional display products and solutions, including third-party hardware and software partnerships, supporting installations in major verticals. These include dedicated solutions for hospitality, corporate, education, retail, food and beverage, public spaces, transportation, and broadcast, among others.

All Studios are connected, allowing partners and customers to view and participate in demonstrations and training in real-time, whether via video calling and content sharing between Paris and Munich, or remotely managing a network of dvLED, digital signage, and professional TVs from London. The U.K. Studio also features a space for proof of concept for third-party partners.

In addition, PPDS Studios will be available as an event space for partners, resellers, and end customers, using PPDS’ range of solutions to create digital environments, providing communication and branding opportunities.

The studios also provide an alternative for those not wishing, able, or comfortable with attending annual tradeshows and events, such as ISE and InfoComm.

Martijn van der Woude, vice president of global marketing and business development at PPDS, commented, “At PPDS, we understand the value for our partners and customers to be able to come together to collaborate, discover, and experience our extensive range of products and solutions for themselves. With our new multidiscipline PPDS Studios, partners and customers—whatever vertical they operate in—will have access to all the tools and information they require in a single location. Coupled with our annual tradeshows and partner and end customer events, plus our continued engagement within local communities, the launch of PPDS Studios ensures we’re always available, wherever, whenever you need us.”

Ron Cottaar, global marketing director, added, “Together is where we make things happen. And together is where we have the best ideas. At PPDS we know that it’s through great teamwork and partnerships, not just within our own organization, but throughout the industry, that we will power evolution for our customers’ business vision. PPDS Studios are your space to come together with your customers to showcase your solutions.”