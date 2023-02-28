Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City to Undergo Renovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City announced a top-to-bottom renovation. The transformation, set to be completed in late summer 2023, will include a re-haul of its public spaces, on-site meeting and event spaces, 225 guestrooms and suites, on-site restaurant, Bambara, and cocktail bar, The Vault. The Monaco will remain open throughout the process.

Led by Los Angeles-based design firm beleco, the design will feature original and historical details while incorporating natural textures and art inspired by the surrounding mountains and scenery.

Upon arrival in the entryway, guests will see a fire where herringbone floors lead the way to a stone front desk. Leather furniture, textiles, and bronze light fixtures will provide a juxtaposition to the neutral color palette of grey, blue, cream, and white.

Guestrooms with drapery, lounge seating, and colors will have a cerulean blue headboard centerpiece and Parisian-inspired side tables. The guestroom bathrooms will have blue shower tiles, textured wallpaper, and bronze hardware.

The on-site restaurant Bambara will also undergo a full transformation. The design will make use of the original high ceilings and windows to bring in natural light. The restaurant will be casual, with its exhibition kitchen in the center of the space. Located next to Bambara will be a reimagined bar, The Vault, which will have a separate entrance and a cocktail and sharable bites menu. The lounge will incorporate leather couches, coffee tables, velvet textiles, and lounge chairs.

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City—housed in the Continental Bank Building—has been a part of Kimpton’s portfolio since 1999.