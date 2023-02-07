PPDS Announces Launch of Philips Tableaux

AMSTERDAM—PPDS announced the launch of a new range of full-size and full-color “zero power” Philips Tableaux advanced color ePaper (ACeP) signage displays. Each is capable of delivering 24/7 content while running unplugged and without using a kilowatt of electricity.

These Philips Tableaux displays from PPDS mark the introduction of a new product category into its portfolio of professional displays, (including digital signage, interactive displays, direct view LED, and professional TVs).

Part of a focus on bringing sustainable and more eco-friendly solutions to market, the Tableaux displays from PPDS are 60,000 color (including blue) ePaper signage solutions launched by a display manufacturer. The Tableaux displays are designed to deliver an array of opportunities—including cost and energy savings—for customers operating in a variety of verticals, with hospitality being key.

Available in 25” 16:9, and 28” 32:9 stretched variants at launch, Philips Tableaux displays are a solution for businesses across the sectors looking to digitize their paper-based signage delivering messaging such as store opening hours, timetables, menus, or promotions and offers, or for those looking to swap out their current digital models with colorful Android SoC displays.

For any environment, including in spaces with limited or no access to power sources, the Tableaux range will show content without being plugged in or using power. Light enough to be moved around when required, the displays only require connection to an electricity source when content is being updated and revert to zero power upon completion. Content updates can be managed manually or remotely using PPDS’ in-house or third-party professional display control and management platforms. The Philips Tableaux Series will also soon be compatible with the PPDS Wave cloud-based fleet management platform.

Martijn van der Woude, vice president, global marketing and business development at PPDS, commented, There are very many instances where digital signage is used only display still images, which may change only once a day, and sometimes even less. For these, you do not need a solution that offers a refresh rate of, for example 60fps, or to invest in a technology that far exceeds the capabilities required to achieve the desired impact.”

Franck Racape, vice president, global commercial at PPDS added, “At PPDS our mindset is to listen to the market and lead from the front in delivering the solutions customers need when they need them. Sustainability and energy consumption are both becoming an increasing part of the conversation and this is something we have focused heavily on in the past 12 to 18 months.”