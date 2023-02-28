citizenM opened its second property in Miami, following its Miami Brickell opening in July 2022. The 351-room hotel is located in the Miami Worldcenter development, a $4 billion mixed-use destination in Downtown Miami with a collection of shops, entertainment spaces, and dining spots.

citizenM Miami Worldcenter’s opening marks the brand’s 30th hotel across the globe and within its portfolio. The property was designed by citizenM’s architecture partner Concrete, in partnership with Gensler, to allow citizenM’s commitment to design, art, technology, and comfort to be seen throughout the guest experience while also paying homage to Miami. citizenM Miami Worldcenter has several amenities including an indoor/outdoor gym, a rooftop swimming pool and bar, the 24/7 canteenM, and four societyM meeting rooms available to rent for full or half-day use by both internal and external guests.

citizenM Miami Worldcenter’s building facade has a series of sculptures created by FriendsWithYou, the Los Angeles-based art collaboration between Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III. The interior and the rooftop have several pieces including Daniel van Straalen’s Never Forget, Ajarb Bernard Ategwa’s #KumbaCentralMarket, and Christian Ruiz Berman’s Superstring Variation, which citizenM sourced from Miami’s Mindy Soloman Gallery. The guestrooms have pieces from local artists including Amauro Torezan, Arianna Leon Uberti, Courtney Einhorn, and several others. Each of the artists and their works were sourced from an open art call citizenM hosted last year.

The property’s guestrooms are furnished with TVs with streaming options, rain showers, and iPad-controllable amenities from the citizenM app.

“We have an exciting year ahead and are thrilled to have citizenM Miami Worldcenter kick it all off,” says Robin Chadha, chief brand officer. “The Miami Worldcenter development is set to become the city’s newest cultural hotspot, combining the very best of Miami—from the major business hubs to diverse art and entertainment. We are excited to be a part of the new, dynamic neighborhood, inviting our global travelers to experience the very best of everything citizenM and Miami have to offer. With our curated selection of artwork, top-notch societyM services, and this prime location, we look forward to serving guests and visitors alike with the very best accommodations and experiences.”

Miami Worldcenter is a new mixed-use destination in Downtown Miami. The 27-acre project, which is currently opening in phases, spans ten city blocks with a mix of residential, commercial, and hospitality uses with a total of 300,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space.

“Welcoming citizenM to Miami Worldcenter expands our reach in being able to offer an affordable yet luxuriously designed hotel within our master plan and is in line with our grand vision for the development, the likes of which Miami has never seen before,” said Nitin Motwani, managing partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates.

The property is the first citizenM U.S. opening for 2023, building off 2022, which welcomed five new U.S. properties including the citizenM Miami Brickell opening in July. Further marking the brand’s commitment and interest in the city of Miami, citizenM has announced a third property in South Beach, which is slated to open in 2024. Currently, the citizenM U.S. portfolio includes properties within Boston; New York; Seattle; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Washington D.C.; Chicago; and Miami, bringing the total offering to 12 hotels across the country and 30 worldwide. Later this year, citizenM will open in Austin; Texas; and Paris, France, working towards the brand’s goal to reach 60 operational properties globally by 2027.