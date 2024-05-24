Aloft Greenville Downtown Completes Renovation

GREENVILLE, South Carolina—The Aloft Greenville Downtown recently completed a multi-million-dollar renovation refreshing its guestrooms and communal spaces. Aloft Greenville Downtown is part of ONE Greenville, a mixed-use hub providing guests with access to business offices, arts venues, and attractions like Falls Park on the Reedy, TD Convention Center, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, and Peace Center.

​“We are very excited to celebrate the completion of our renovation and welcome guests to experience Aloft Greenville Downtown’s new look and feel,” said General Manager Dustin Cash. “Every element of the property was refreshed during the project, from new furniture, fixtures, and décor to carpeting, paint, signage, and more, and we look forward to sharing our updated spaces and amenities with our guests as well as the larger Greenville community.”

Upgrades include a new mural in the motor lobby and contemporary seating options in the main lobby, providing space for guests to work, play, connect, and unwind. For corporate events, board meetings, and other gatherings, the hotel’s 5,600 square feet of flexible meeting space and banquet breakout area were outfitted with new paint, accent wallpaper, lighting, and furniture with technological upgrades including new digital signage and televisions.

With king-sized platform beds, ergonomic workstations, WiFi, TVs, and more, Aloft Greenville Downtown’s 144 guestrooms were also included in the renovation, receiving new paint and carpet, custom vinyl flooring in the bathrooms, and new local artwork capturing Greenville’s Falls Park on the Reedy.

​Additionally, as part of the hotel’s refresh, the brand’s signature W XYZ bar received new flooring, a custom bar top and backdrop, expanded seating options with two booths, as well as a new permanent mural created by local artist Matt Gutierrez highlighting the Live@Aloft music series. The bar or outside on the hotel’s patio and pool deck was recently outfitted with new firepits, lounge chairs, and umbrellas. In addition to the splash outdoor pool being resurfaced, custom dividers were installed around each of the hotel’s poolside cabana rooms.

​Aloft Greenville Downtown is owned and managed by McKibbon Hospitality. The all-encompassing renovation was completed by McKibbon’s sister company, McKibbon Places, with DesignOne providing interior design services.