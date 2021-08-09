PM Hotel Group Launches New Identity and Website for 25th Anniversary

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland— PM Hotel Group is celebrating 25 years of delivering hospitality and announcing the launch of its new visual identity and website. The reimagined brand identity is modern and speaks to the future. It reflects the company’s evolution in providing experiences that meet the needs of today’s travelers.

Since its beginning in 1996, PM Hotel Group remains dedicated to its people, partners, and the planet as it looks to the future.

“As we kick off our 25-year anniversary, it is a moment to reflect and celebrate the relationships we’ve built with our team, our guests, our partners, and the communities that we call home,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “We are continuing to grow and innovate, and it’s important that our brand represent this evolution and the excitement we have for what lies ahead.”

Brand

“As we considered a refreshed brand and creative suite, we wanted to capture who we are as a company—the passion, positivity, and philosophy that anything is possible if we work for it,” said Jennifer Diamond Haber, senior vice president of brand and communications for PM Hotel Group. “Travel is transformative. We impact people’s lives every day. Our team’s dedication, love for what we do, and true people-first culture had to be at the heart of our updated brand.”

Washington, D.C.-based creative agency Design Army partnered with PM Hotel Group and developed a visual identity that is strong and graphic. The brand identity speaks to expertise and leadership, but also to the company’s entrepreneurial and start-up culture.

“The new brand is modern and bold. We utilized a modular design approach for its flexibility across all mediums, from print collaterals to website and social content,” shares Pum Lefebure, co-founder and chief creative officer of Design Army. “The typography is emphatic yet elevated, complementing carefully curated photography. The placement of shapes, the introduction of slightly gradient colors, and a palette that uses gray-blues and neutrals give a sense of movement with a touch of timelessness that supports the growing portfolio of PM Hotel Group.”

Philosophy

As part of PM Hotel Group’s commitment to the people, communities, and neighborhoods, it is also announcing the expansion of the PM Grows Initiative launched in 2020 to further reduce its carbon footprint. During the yearlong anniversary celebration, PM Hotel Group will expand its annual 1,000 tree planting program with One Tree Planted and will add regional planting service programs for associates to gather, celebrate, and work together to make a positive change in their communities.

The company’s vision and values remain consistent, driving with a tradition of teamwork, passion for innovation and entrepreneurship, and respect for its people, partners, and the planet. PM Hotel Group is driving value for its owners and assisting in creating the future of experiential hospitality.