ATLANTA—Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM) has formed a long-term partnership with Savannah-based HOS Management (HOS) to operate nine of its hotels with the potential for additional locations to be managed in the future. The current HOS hotel properties are primarily in the U.S. Southeast and are Marriott, Hilton, and IHG-branded hotels.

“We have a wealth of experience managing hotels and providing best-in-class operations for our valued partners like HOS Management, who have entrusted us with their hotel operations,” said Patrick Short, PHM’s president. “With 25 percent of our portfolio third-party managed, we are committed to protecting the assets value and driving bottom lines results for our partners while providing an outstanding experience for our hotel guests.”

PHM, a division of Peachtree Group, operates limited-, select-, and compact full-service hotels primarily in the upper-midscale and upscale segments. The company manages 87 hotels across 25 brands with 10,496 rooms in 22 states. These nine HOS hotels expand PHM’s third-party operations to 23 hotels in nine states.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Peachtree, and we have been pleased with the onboarding process, and the overall attention Patrick’s team has provided us. With significant experience with the major hotel brands, this partnership with Peachtree will serve us well as we grow our hotel portfolio,” said Kris Patel, president of HOS.

Under the terms of the partnership, HOS will benefit from PHM’s management in hotel operations in compliance with hotel brand standards, operating efficiencies, talent acquisition teams, digital and market initiatives, and renovation knowledge across the portfolio.

The HOS hotels include:

132-room Hilton Garden Inn Savannah Midtown in Savannah, Georgia

120-room Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown in Savannah, Georgia

116-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Baton Rouge Citiplace in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

113-room Four Points by Sheraton Brunswick in Brunswick, Georgia

101-room Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District in Savannah, Georgia

99-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Flower Mound in Flower Mound (Dallas MSA), Texas

97-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Brunswick, Georgia

93-room Courtyard by Marriott in Brunswick, Georgia

82-room Holiday Inn Express in St. Augustine, Florida

“These hotels mark the first of hopefully many more fruitful endeavors with HOS Management,” Short said. “We are thrilled hotel owners recognize the breadth and depth of experience our coast-to-coast team brings to the table and our record of revenue management performance.”