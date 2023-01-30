Tru by Hilton Opens First Property in Mexico

MCLEAN, Virginia—Tru by Hilton announced the opening of its first property in Mexico and its second in the Caribbean and Latin America. Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora is located near the city center of Fundidora, as well as attractions such as Arena Monterrey. The 120-room property is owned and managed by Hoteles BL De Mexico SA.

“The opening of Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora is a testament to the brand’s tremendous growth and its ability to meet our guests’ evolving needs in destinations they want to travel,” said Andrew Harp, brand leader, Tru by Hilton. “Since opening our first property in the Caribbean and Latin America in early 2022, we have been looking forward to expanding our presence to give guests a truly unique hotel stay.”

Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora is the first property in the Caribbean and Latin America to have the brand’s new prototype with new room layouts, an updated exterior and color palette, and food and beverage offerings. The property has elements including the lobby, which includes areas for guests to work, play games, eat, and lounge. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties have fitness centers that could include barre, resistance bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear.

“As we expand Tru’s footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America, we are grateful to partner with experienced owners to introduce this vibrant brand in sought-after markets to meet the demand of the global traveler,” said Juan Corvinos, senior vice president of development, architecture, and construction, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “We are excited to welcome guests to Tru by Hilton Monterrey Fundidora and look forward to delivering our renowned hospitality in a second Tru property in Mexico with Tru by Hilton Saltillo expected to open in 2025.”

Advertisement

Tru by Hilton has more than 225 open hotels with a pipeline at more than 240 properties. The brand plans to continue its momentum in the Caribbean and Latin America with several expected openings including Tru by Hilton Chapeco in Brazil in 2023, Tru by Hilton Chillan Ferret in Chile, Tru by Hilton Punta Cana Airport in the Dominican Republic in 2024, Tru by Hilton San Jose Airport in Costa Rica in 2025, and Tru by Hilton Sao Paulo in Brazil in 2026.