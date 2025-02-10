Peachtree Group Increases Credit Transaction Volume

ATLANTA—Peachtree Group deployed $1.6 billion in credit transactions in 2024, marking a 54 percent increase from 2023. This growth shows Peachtree’s reach in private credit lending and its ability to provide financing solutions across multiple property types, including hospitality, multifamily, industrial, and specialty assets.

Founded in 2007, Peachtree has evolved into a vertically integrated investment firm, growing its ability to source, underwrite, and manage assets. Since 2010, it has played a role in expanding private credit in commercial real estate, supporting hotels and other commercial real estate sectors.

The majority of Peachtree’s 2024 credit investments were concentrated in the hospitality and multifamily sectors, with $876 million and $392.3 million in transactions completed, respectively. The remaining $297.4 million was deployed across industrial, land, mixed-use, retail, office, and single-family residential asset classes.

“As we reflect on 2024, we executed a record level of transactions while expanding our lending platform to serve a broader range of commercial real estate asset classes,” said Greg Friedman, CEO and managing principal, Peachtree. “Looking ahead, we expect outsized growth by leveraging our private credit lending programs and launching additional initiatives to address underserved niches in the market.”

Since strengthening its credit team, Peachtree has executed more than $1 billion in commercial real estate transactions, underscoring its reach and execution capabilities in a challenging lending environment.

“With sustained high interest rates, reduced bank lending and $4.5 trillion in U.S. commercial real estate debt maturing by 2028, the need for alternative financing solutions is more critical than ever,” said Daniel Siegel, president and principal, CRE at Peachtree. “At Peachtree, we help borrowers navigate rising capital costs and liquidity constraints by offering flexible financing solutions across multiple asset classes.”