Peachtree Group Surpasses $2 Billion in Hotel Development

ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group announced that the firm surpassed $2 billion in hotel development, bringing its total development portfolio to 48 hotels nationwide. Peachtree’s development journey began 17 years ago with a $10 million Fairfield Inn project in Alabama, establishing its experience in hotel development with a focus on suburban, highway, and tertiary markets across the Southeast and Midwest.

Today, Peachtree has expanded its reach in its traditional markets and urban infill locations nationwide. Recent milestones include topping out a beachfront hotel in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and breaking ground on a dual-branded project in Uptown Dallas, Texas.

“Our early projects taught us how to build efficiently and effectively, setting the stage for the more complex and impactful developments we’re delivering today,” said Greg Friedman, managing principal and CEO, Peachtree. “From suburban mainstays to urban landmarks, our team’s adaptability and expertise have been the cornerstone of our success.”

Peachtree leverages an experienced underwriting and project management platform to expand its footprint into larger urban infill markets nationwide, collaborating with local development partners and pursuing larger investments.

Recent and ongoing projects include:

Embassy Suites, Gulf Shores, Alabama: This beachfront hotel, the largest in the area, recently topped out and is set to open in summer 2025.

AC and Moxy Hotel, Uptown Dallas: This 264-room, dual-branded Marriott-branded development broke ground in August 2024 and represents a milestone in urban hospitality development.

Tru by Hilton, Huntsville, Alabama: A modern 98-room hotel designed for comfort and convenience, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Peachtree has been an advocate of the Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) program since its inception, allocating capital to drive economic development and meet the program’s objective of fostering revitalization and growth in underserved communities.

Recent examples of Peachtree’s operations in QOZ developments include:

AC Hotel by Marriott, Sacramento, California: This hotel transformed an underperforming surface parking lot into a downtown hotel.

Residence Inn by Marriott, San Antonio, Texas: Succeeding an older-generation property, the hotel is taking advantage of a location near strong demand drivers in a diverse and growing market.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Maui, Kahului, Hawaii: A 136-room beachfront property and Kahului’s only branded hotel. Positioned to capture demand from both the cruise ports and the primary airport, it is set to open by the end of March.

The firm has been an active hotel developer in QOZs, having already opened 10 hotels, with another five under construction and three in the pipeline in these designated areas.

“Hotels are more than just buildings; they are drivers of economic opportunity, creating local jobs and providing paths to meaningful careers in hospitality. By investing in underserved hospitality markets, we aim to support the growth of neighborhoods and contribute to their development,” Friedman said.

While Peachtree remains committed to suburban, limited-service hotels—shown by the Homewood Suites by Hilton project in Louisville, Kentucky—it has also embraced larger, more complex developments in primary markets.

“Our development strategy is about identifying opportunities where we can leverage our learned expertise and push the boundaries of what we can achieve,” Friedman said. “Whether it’s suburban efficiency, urban complexity, or transformative Opportunity Zone developments, our team continues to deliver exceptional results for our stakeholders.”