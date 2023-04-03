MINNEAPOLIS—IDeaS announced the launch of Automated Configuration for its G3 revenue management system (RMS), decreasing the initial configuration of G3 from weeks to as short as one day, depending on client needs and requirements. By leveraging data science, IDeaS’ clients will reduce the amount of manual setup and training required, learn system settings and understand decisions by replacing guesswork, and achieve a faster ROI.

Automated Configuration for G3 RMS completes the following modules for a property’s system settings and outputs:

Rooms configuration: Automatically groups room types that have similar pricing and demand into room classes to maximize room performance with optimal pricing decisions, last room value, and overbooking controls.

Automatically groups room types that have similar pricing and demand into room classes to maximize room performance with optimal pricing decisions, last room value, and overbooking controls. Market segment and rate codes: Assigns guest behavior-based attributes to market segments and combines rate codes of similar behaviors to create forecast groups that drive optimization and better revenue performance.

Assigns guest behavior-based attributes to market segments and combines rate codes of similar behaviors to create forecast groups that drive optimization and better revenue performance. Pricing configuration: Defines the pricing strategy for a property’s product and ensures G3 RMS produces data-driven pricing. G3 picks room types and suggests floor and ceiling price points for each room class.

Defines the pricing strategy for a property’s product and ensures G3 RMS produces data-driven pricing. G3 picks room types and suggests floor and ceiling price points for each room class. Rate shopping configuration: Determines the competitive configuration, including which competitors’ prices impact pricing decisions and which channels and competitor information is shown in G3. This data allows hoteliers to take full advantage of market data to inform their own pricing and auto-assign competitive room types to similarly priced room classes.

Jason Barnett, product manager, IDeaS, said, “Our development team continually works to make our system more efficient and easier to use. This innovation and commitment to our client success initiatives set IDeaS apart from our competition. We will continue to listen to our customers to provide intuitive solutions that streamline their processes and ensures a path to decrease time to value.”