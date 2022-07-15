hihotels by Hospitality International Signs Four New Properties

ATLANTA—hihotels by Hospitality International announced the signings of four properties to the system—three Red Carpet Inns along the East Coast and a new-build Scottish Inns outside of Houston, Texas.

Below is a complete list of the company’s new additions:

Red Carpet Inn, Elkton, Maryland, 55 rooms, former Days Inn.

Red Carpet Inn, North Brunswick, New Jersey, 50 rooms, former independent.

Red Carpet Inn, Edison, New Jersey, 42 rooms, former OYO Hotel.

Scottish Inns, Richmond, Texas, 35 rooms, new construction.

“Hotel owners throughout the country are continuing to hear about the successes that our franchisees have had thanks to our Assurance & Marketing Program and common-sense standards. By signing with the hihotels family, they’re taking full advantage of the opportunity to bring more value to their business,” said hihotels President and CEO Chris Guimbellot.

Advertisement

The property in Richmond is the latest to recognize hihotels’ opportunities for new builds, as two other Scottish Inns construction projects are currently ongoing in Texas in Houston and Forest Hill. Another new build, in Hitchcock, Texas, just recently opened.

Featuring five brands—Scottish Inns, Red Carpet Inn, Master Hosts Inns, Downtowner Inns, and Passport Inn—hihotels is attracting hoteliers with its franchising model that delivers customized support, advanced technology, and overall value.