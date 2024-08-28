WAIKIKI BEACH, Hawaii—The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach introduced its Sky Suite Collection, including a new Sky Penthouse. The residential resort updates also include a reimagined pool experience with locally inspired experiences designed to immerse travelers in Hawaii’s culture.

“Since opening our doors in 2016, we continue to evolve our Waikiki resort to offer new and elevated experiences to our discerning travelers,” said Ms. Regan Rosdil, director of sales and marketing for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach. “Our accommodations and pool experiences are integral elements of the resort experience. …We look forward to welcoming guests to experience these new spaces as they explore the destination.”

The Sky Penthouse

The Sky Penthouse at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach is the property’s newest addition. Situated on floors 37-38 and rooftop of the Diamond Head Tower, the three-story suite has 2,191 square feet of spaces that blend a modern design with views of the Pacific Ocean. Natural light permeates throughout the space, with floor-to-ceiling windows surrounding a living area, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has Miele appliances (including a wine fridge and wall ovens) along with an island counter with seating. Wall art and decorative accents include pops of color and texture. The resort can arrange private chef-prepared dinners in the suite. The suite also has two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets; the master commands the second floor of the penthouse with separate bathrooms with dual vanities; a total of 4.5 bathrooms with soaking tubs and separate rain showers; a private media room; and a wet bar. The Penthouse also has a rooftop deck, which houses a private plunge pool, hot tub, and grill.

The Sky Four-Bedroom Suite

With 2,988 square feet of space, the four-bed, five-bath suite is the largest at the resort. For families or hosting friends, guests of this two-story suite and den have a kitchen and a dining table for up to 10 for gatherings of all occasions. The space has cerused oak hardwood floors, marble bathroom floors, and natural oiled-walnut millwork, as well as an island counter with seating for up to five guests. The suite can sleep up to 10 guests.

The Sky Three-Bedroom Suite

This suite also has floor-to-ceiling windows with a gourmet kitchen with island seating for four, a formal dining space, and more. Guests staying in The Sky Suite Collection have access to amenities, including roundtrip airport transfer, VIP welcome and private check-in experience, turndown service, and a dedicated concierge. Other amenities include a pre-stocked refrigerator with local beverages, refreshments, and snacks.

Pool Experience and Skincare Attendant

The resort has reimagined its infinity pools with enhancements and new amenities. Refreshed pool and lounge furniture, umbrellas, and private cabanas at both infinity pools reflect the colors of Hawaii.

“One of the greatest things about living in Hawaii is being able to enjoy summer weather all year round,” said Keenan Rothenborg, recreation manager. “Growing up in Hawaii, our fondest childhood memories include endless days at the beach with friends and family, and what brings these memories to life are the different senses that are engaged during an island beach day. We are excited to bring the Oahu beach experience to our guests here at the resort.”

A rotation of locally produced and sourced treats and snacks is presented each hour across both pools. Each item is selected with intention and is representative of the Oahu lifestyle.

The resort’s daily afternoon ritual, Low Tide, is still available to guests every day offering locally made ice creams and sorbet with a rotating list of flavors. For guests at the Adult Pool, an adult version of the ritual was newly created to greet the sunsets on Friday evening, with sorbet topped off with sparkling wine.

As skincare and sun protection continue to be important to travelers, a new Skincare Attendant is available to guests at the pool. As guests take in the warm Island sun, the Skincare Attendant presents an assortment of sunscreen and serums from the spa, and other skincare products.