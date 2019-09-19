Las Vegas – OYO Hotels & Homes now has more than 100 hotels in its U.S. portfolio—a major landmark for the young hotel startup.

Since announcing its presence in the United States market in June, the brand has established itself in more than 60 cities, almost quadrupling its previous portfolio in a short span. Additionally, the company’s recent venture into Las Vegas with partner Highgate with the 657-room flagship OYO Hotel & Casino has been key in its growth journey.

OYO Hotels & Homes committed $300 million as an initial investment in the United States—fueling its rapid growth across the country. Currently, the new-age hospitality company is successfully opening one or more buildings per day, creating more than 4,000 jobs. With hotels in more than 21 states and 60 cities, including Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, and Miami, OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal says the company will continue to drive growth across the United States.

