LAS VEGAS – OYO Hotels & Homes has partnered with Highgate to create its flagship property in Las Vegas. This hotel was earlier operated as Hooters Casino Hotel. Additional amenities include two signature restaurants, four bars, a fitness center, and an outdoor pool.

The property will undergo a transformation to be completed this year, which will bring the OYO brand to one of the most recognizable tourist destinations in the world. Highgate will assume management of the hotel, and Paragon Gaming will continue to operate the casino.

“We are excited to be here as we believe Las Vegas is an exciting city in which to invest as the market continues to evolve with projects such as the new Las Vegas Raiders NFL stadium and the $1 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said Abhinav Sinha, COO and partner, OYO Hotels & Homes USA.

“We are excited to cater to a completely different audience segment and are certain that this will be the perfect start to OYO’s journey in Las Vegas,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder & CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes, who also mentioned the hotel’s $300 million investment in the U.S. with 112 hotels open in more than 60 cities in 21 states.