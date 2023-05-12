AUSTIN, Texas—Oracle is expanding the global rollout of its Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Property Management System (PMS) by announcing plans to bring the system to 2,000 additional hotels under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio by the end of next year. Currently, hundreds of Wyndham-branded hotels are on OPERA Cloud.

“We’ve brought hotels onto OPERA Cloud at incredible pace,” said Scott Strickland, chief information officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Today, we’re averaging 20 hotels a week with franchisees migrating in a matter of days and seeing immediate benefits including greater efficiencies, lower costs, and the opportunity to deliver better guest experiences. That includes helping us deliver new innovations to hotels such as room upselling, integrated revenue management, and mobile housekeeping management, among others, all on a global scale.”

Beyond operational and cost efficiencies, Wyndham franchisees can use the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) within OPERA Cloud to connect with RevIQ, Wyndham’s revenue management system designed to help owners with their revenue strategies and market share. Created in collaboration with IDeaS, RevIQ is built for the needs of Wyndham franchisees and is designed to deliver performance while keeping control and flexibility at the forefront.

With OPERA Cloud, hotels can:

Scale in the cloud: Built to run hotel operations, the PMS can scale to meet the needs of each hotel without requiring installation and maintenance of on-site hardware.

Enable mobile access: Operators can run their hotel from anywhere while team members can untether from the front desk to serve guests throughout the property

Operate globally: Designed to meet fiscal requirements across more than 200 countries, operators can customize the system to operate in 20 languages.

Streamline operations: Integration with partner interfaces means a streamlined guest experience with the opportunity for personalization.

Unlock insights: Oracle Hospitality OPERA Reporting and Analytics helps hotels and Wyndham unlock insights needed to boost performance at the department, hotel, and chain levels.

Increase revenue opportunities: Rate and inventory control options, as well as reservation functionality, help occupancy and profits while Oracle Nor1 allows for incremental revenue through automated upsells.

Ttrain staff: Oracle’s library of OPERA Digital Learning content, combined with the OPERA Cloud’s intuitive user interface, makes training new team members easier.

Tailor event management: Oracle Hospitality OPERA Sales and Event Management (OSEM) help revenue by providing real-time information on room and event offerings, including space availability, menus, packages, and pricing.

Enhance security and performance: The PMS is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to deliver performance and security.

“Wyndham is the model of how a global brand can rapidly adopt cloud-based, mission-critical technology,” said Alex Alt, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality. “With OPERA Cloud, Wyndham can scale to meet the needs and size of each unique property, speed innovation to support the evolving demands of customers, and help hotels create efficiencies that allow limited staff to focus on higher value tasks.”