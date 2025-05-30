The Trail Hotel Officially Opens in Bardstown, Kentucky

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky—The Trail Hotel, the world’s first bourbon-infused luxury hotel, is now welcoming guests in Bardstown, Kentucky. The 95-room hotel invites guests to experience Kentucky’s renowned Bourbon country with interactive bourbon experiences. The property includes eight signature suites, a four-star dining experience, five distinct bars, and an array of modern wellness amenities, and it is located steps away from the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel originally opened in 1970, and it has since hosted countless weddings, banquets, and business meetings. The property, formerly known as the Holiday Inn Bardstown, was redesigned by Joseph & Joseph Architects, and it offers proximity to 11 local distilleries.

A Luxury Bourbon Experience Like No Other

The property highlights its dedication to bourbon culture with The Bourbon Butler, who bridges the gap between local distilleries, farms, restaurants, and other local tourism businesses for a curated experience.

VIP distillery tours (three daily offerings, rotating among Bardstown’s premier distilleries)

(three daily offerings, rotating among Bardstown’s premier distilleries) Curated excursions to golf courses, farms, breweries, and wineries

to golf courses, farms, breweries, and wineries Dining & event reservations across Bardstown and surrounding areas

across Bardstown and surrounding areas Custom bourbon experiences including private barrel tastings, speakeasy menus, and rare flight samplings

The Trail Hotel will also debut its own private-label bourbon and rye, available only to property guests. Hand-selected in collaboration with a local distillery, this bourbon will be available for purchase and direct shipment to guests’ homes and included in tasting experiences throughout the hotel.

Elevated Food & Drink Offerings

Executive chef Marvin Woods brings Kentucky’s culinary story to life through crafted food and drink experiences. These include:

Oak & Ember , the property’s signature restaurant, offers a new take on Southern hospitality with a menu rooted in Kentucky tradition and a bourbon list.

, the property’s signature restaurant, offers a new take on Southern hospitality with a menu rooted in Kentucky tradition and a bourbon list. Embers , the lobby bar, provides seating for more than 60 guests.

, the lobby bar, provides seating for more than 60 guests. The Bourbon Lounge serves as a semi-private bourbon library for small gatherings and offers curated flights, while The Bourbon Vault provides a speakeasy experience hidden behind an art-adorned entrance.

serves as a semi-private bourbon library for small gatherings and offers curated flights, while provides a speakeasy experience hidden behind an art-adorned entrance. The poolside Swim Club Bar provides drinks as well, while Bourbon Alley offers fireside lounges and casual bites.

Meetings & Events With a Kentucky Flair

The hotel’s gathering spaces can accommodate anything from small corporate retreats to larger meetings with up to 140 guests. The property includes a variety of versatile indoor and outdoor venues, such as the lobby bar Embers, the Bourbon Lounge speakeasy, and the open-air Pool Reception and Lawn spaces. Customizable meeting packages and an in-house culinary team allow events to be tailored to any need.

Additional property highlights include:

The Rejuvenation Room: A modern wellness retreat including an oxygen bar, hot sauna, cryotherapy, and IV hydration.

A modern wellness retreat including an oxygen bar, hot sauna, cryotherapy, and IV hydration. Signature Suites: Guests can enjoy eight accommodations with bourbon-inspired design touches.

Guests can enjoy eight accommodations with bourbon-inspired design touches. Par and Pour: This golf simulator includes a private bar, virtual recreations of world-famous championship courses, and an in-house selection of clubs.

This golf simulator includes a private bar, virtual recreations of world-famous championship courses, and an in-house selection of clubs. The Reserve Room: A private dining space that accommodates up to 60 guests and is designed for meetings, receptions, private meals, or curated bourbon tastings.

“We set out to create a place where the essence of Kentucky bourbon is not just tasted, but lived,” said Dan Sirrine, general manager. “Every detail, from our curated bourbon experiences to the warm tones and textures of the design, was made to immerse guests in Bardstown’s history. The Trail Hotel is excited to welcome the world to Kentucky Bourbon Country in a bold new way.”