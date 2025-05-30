CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Unscripted by Hyatt, the newest brand in its growing Essentials portfolio. Unscripted by Hyatt hotels will bring to life a flexible, collection-style approach where each property reflects its own identity and local flavor yet retains Hyatt’s standards in quality and care.

Positioned in the upscale segment, the Unscripted by Hyatt brand fills a space in Hyatt’s portfolio and is designed to unlock growth through adaptive reuse and conversion-friendly opportunities. There are over 40 hotels globally in active discussions to join the brand, which offers independent properties and small portfolios a light-touch operating model and flexible brand standards, empowering owners to maintain their identity and positioning.

“The Unscripted by Hyatt brand gives owners a flexible path to join the Hyatt system while still delivering the high-quality, dependable experience guests expect from Hyatt,” said Dan Hansen, head of Americas development, Hyatt. “By joining the growing World of Hyatt loyalty program, owners benefit from our powerful network where an innovative new brand like Unscripted by Hyatt widens our guest and customer reach and strengthens the value of the whole Hyatt system.”

Hyatt’s focus on its Essentials portfolio is part of its insights-led progression to enrich experiences for guests and owners within five brand portfolios. Hyatt continues to scale its select service offerings within its Essentials portfolio while expanding its Lifestyle and Luxury portfolios to grow in more markets, with more members.

Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio added more than 30 new properties and 3,500 rooms between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, including several openings and the acquisition of Standard International’s brands.