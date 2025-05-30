Industry NewsBrandsHyatt Announces Unscripted by Hyatt, a New Upscale Collection Brand
Industry NewsBrands

Hyatt Announces Unscripted by Hyatt, a New Upscale Collection Brand

By LODGING Staff
Unscripted by Hyatt
Photo Credit: Hyatt Hotels Corporation

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Unscripted by Hyatt, the newest brand in its growing Essentials portfolio. Unscripted by Hyatt hotels will bring to life a flexible, collection-style approach where each property reflects its own identity and local flavor yet retains Hyatt’s standards in quality and care.

Positioned in the upscale segment, the Unscripted by Hyatt brand fills a space in Hyatt’s portfolio and is designed to unlock growth through adaptive reuse and conversion-friendly opportunities. There are over 40 hotels globally in active discussions to join the brand, which offers independent properties and small portfolios a light-touch operating model and flexible brand standards, empowering owners to maintain their identity and positioning.

“The Unscripted by Hyatt brand gives owners a flexible path to join the Hyatt system while still delivering the high-quality, dependable experience guests expect from Hyatt,” said Dan Hansen, head of Americas development, Hyatt. “By joining the growing World of Hyatt loyalty program, owners benefit from our powerful network where an innovative new brand like Unscripted by Hyatt widens our guest and customer reach and strengthens the value of the whole Hyatt system.”

Hyatt’s focus on its Essentials portfolio is part of its insights-led progression to enrich experiences for guests and owners within five brand portfolios. Hyatt continues to scale its select service offerings within its Essentials portfolio while expanding its Lifestyle and Luxury portfolios to grow in more markets, with more members.

Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio added more than 30 new properties and 3,500 rooms between the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, including several openings and the acquisition of Standard International’s brands.

Previous article
All Eyes on Operating Costs: Lessons Learned in 2024 and Cost-Control Advice for 2025 
Next article
IHG’s Conversion-Friendly Brands Fuel Growth
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

The Trail Hotel
Development

The Trail Hotel Officially Opens in Bardstown, Kentucky

LODGING Staff -
BARDSTOWN, Kentucky—The Trail Hotel, the world’s first bourbon-infused luxury hotel, is now welcoming guests in Bardstown, Kentucky. The 95-room hotel invites guests to experience Kentucky’s...
IHG
Development

IHG’s Conversion-Friendly Brands Fuel Growth

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has seen a steady increase in conversion activity in recent years, with its total global conversion signings nearly doubling...
Finance

All Eyes on Operating Costs: Lessons Learned in 2024 and Cost-Control Advice for 2025 

Robert Mandelbaum and Andrea Grigg -
Hotel profit margin, which measures profits as a percent of revenue, is considered a good indicator of the efficiency of hotel operations. In 2023...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Report Mixed Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 24. U.S. Hotel PerformanceMay 18 - May 24, 2025Percentage...
Hilton New York Fashion District
Design

Hilton New York Fashion District Unveils Renovation Inspired by Designer Studios

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—The Hilton New York Fashion District has unveiled a new look as part of extensive property-wide renovations. Located in the heart of Manhattan’s...
Technology

Unifocus Launches XiQ Solution to Better Measure Guest Feedback

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Unifocus announced the launch of Unifocus XiQ, a newly redesigned experience intelligence solution that gives hotel teams full control over capturing and acting...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
The Trail Hotel
Development

The Trail Hotel Officially Opens in Bardstown, Kentucky

LODGING Staff -
IHG
Development

IHG’s Conversion-Friendly Brands Fuel Growth

LODGING Staff -