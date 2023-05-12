STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Grows Year Over Year

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results from the previous week but grew year over year, according to STR’s latest data through May 6, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance April 30-May 6, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022:

Occupancy: 65.2 percent (up 2.0 percent)

ADR: $157.62 (up 6.4 percent)

RevPAR: $102.74 (up 8.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Chicago saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 14.7 percent to 67.7 percent) and RevPAR (up 36.2 percent to $116.98).

Of note, New York City (85.1 percent) and Oahu Island (80.2 percent) were the only two markets to report occupancy above 80 percent.

Helped by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Nashville reported the largest increase in ADR (up 27.9 percent to $227.79) and the second-highest jump in RevPAR (up 33.2 percent to $174.20).

The only RevPAR declines were seen in Miami (up 9.9 percent to $197.12) and San Francisco (down 2.4 percent to $141.18).