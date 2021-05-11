New Technologies Can Help Hotels Prepare for Higher Occupancy

According to recent data analyses, a travel boom is expected for summer 2021. As many hotels have experienced low occupancies, they’ve been forced to cut back on and furlough staff members; hotels can implement new technologies to make the transition into a larger staff smoother. Here are some recently released technologies that could be implemented at hotels:

UV Chat by UrVenue and Satisfi Labs

UrVenue and Satisfi Labs partnered to create UV Chat, an AI contactless customer service and booking chatbot solution. Hotels can implement UV Chat on guest-facing apps, websites, on-property kiosks, and other messaging platforms. In the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, guests and hotels alike want as many touchpoints eliminated as possible to keep both travelers and employees safe, and UV Chat prioritizes safety and social distancing. The software delivers real-time information to guests that might not be available on search engines, which increases direct bookings for a variety of offerings including hotel rooms, concert tickets, and amenity rentals, among others. UV Chat is currently being piloted at the Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas in Tampa, Fla.

Pendant Loudspeakers by Bose Professional

Bose has released four new pendant loudspeakers including the DM3P and DM5P loudspeakers, the DM6PE outdoor-rated loudspeaker, and the DM10P-SUB subwoofer. The speakers work best in open-ceiling installations, and each unit provides a recessed single-point suspension system, which allows the hardware to be hidden or kept out of sight. The loudspeakers are in the DesignMax line, which includes coaxial two-way loudspeakers and subwoofers. The new models can be paired with some Bose DSPs and amplifiers. With the new loudspeakers, there are now 16 DesignMax products in Bose’s line.

Videotel Digital Releases Hands-Free Screen Control

Videotel Digital has released its contactless Hands-Free Screen Control interactive digital signage solution. The Hands-Free Screen Control software will align with the company’s VP90 Digital Signage media player. Viewers can access the digital signage through a QR code, supporting contactless and socially distant operations. The QR code link transfers the control of the signage to a smartphone, allowing the viewer to navigate and control the digital signage without having to touch an actual screen.